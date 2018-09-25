This Grade II-listed home is situated in the pretty village of Newton-in-Bowland

Fans of country living and cottage charm will feel right at home in this traditional home located in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Bearing a stone plaque above its entrance dated 1767, the Old School House is steeped in history. Yet it features all the mod cons that you would expect to find in a contemporary home.

This two-bed, one-bath home is perfectly placed for village life, while being just seven miles away from the hubbub of the market town of Clitheroe.

The Old School House

There’s a nod to both past and present in this home’s exterior. The entrance door is painted in an on-trend shade of sage green and flanked by leaded mullion windows.

Living room

The cosy living room benefits from lots of natural light and high ceilings give this room a real sense of space. A key focal point is the traditional stone fireplace featuring a modern Stovax multi-fuel burner.

Kitchen

The kitchen-cum-dining room features handmade base and wall units, giving the space a bespoke feel. Stone flagged flooring completes the look while a built-in window seat is the perfect spot to curl up with a cup of tea and flick through the pages of a recipe book. There’s a door here to the rear garden, so you can ferry food and drink to and fro should you fancy a spot of al fresco dining.

Bedroom

The traditional built-in cupboard is perfect for storing bedding, pillows or any other bedroom odds and ends. Dual aspect windows mean you’ll get a great view of the greenery beyond, wherever you are in the room.

Terrace

The south-facing terrace will get all-day sunshine in the summer months and offers almost uninterrupted views of the surrounding countryside and fells. Just add your perfect outdoor dining set and a selection of weather-hardy potted plants to complete the look.

The Old School House is is currently on the market with agents Savills, with a guide price of £349,000.

