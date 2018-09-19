With an enviable waterside location The Old Boathouse is now a dream bolthole to call home

Thought to date back to the late Victorian era, this stunning property was a former boathouse – hence the name The Old Boathouse. Once a simple shed-like building, sat alongside the water, used to store boats this property has been totally transformed.

During the 1960s it was converted to form the unique home you see today.

The fabulous two bedroom home sits on the banks of the River Wey in Guildford, Surrey. With a perfectly balanced modern-meets-classic decor, it’s ready to move straight into…

The Old Boathouse

From the exterior you can see how this home lived its former life. Sat beside the river’s edge it’s an idyllic location for those who love the tranquility of water.

The living area

The living room benefits from beautiful French doors opening out onto a generous decking area.

This provides the perfect outdoor space to enjoy the views across the river, and the water meadows beyond.

Following on through from the living room sits an effortlessly cool dining area. Here we see elements of exposed brickwork, offset with bright white walls – just enough to add a touch of industrial-style chic to the space.

From this open-plan living area a stylish spiral staircase leads up to the first floor.

The kitchen

Also n the ground floor there’s contemporary galley style kitchen. Sleek white fitted furniture is mixed with rich wooden worktops and terracotta coloured mosaic tiles, to add interest. The tiles perfectly compliment the areas of exposed brick.

The master bedroom

The master bedroom features French doors that lead to a balcony, overlooking the water.

The en-suite

We’re overlooking the carpet in the master suites open-plan bathroom?! Instead choosing to appreciate the stunning tub with its statement brass taps.

The views

This former boathouse is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £725,000.

Would you love to live life on the water’s edge?