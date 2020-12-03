We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

More and more people receive deliveries to their homes, so it’s no surprise to learn that the amount of parcels stolen has skyrocketed.

Related: Ring doorbell deals 2020 – sensational security at the touch of a button, wherever you are

Nearly half (45 per cent) of UK adults are receiving more parcel deliveries since lockdown measures were introduced, according to research from ADT Fire & Security.

What’s worrying about their findings is that over 12 million Brits have had a parcel stolen from outside their home. This shocking discovery is even more profound in the capital.

A staggering two-in-five Londoners (41 per cent) are experiencing this kind of theft first-hand. This is followed by the West Midlands with 27 per cent revealing they had been a victim of delivery theft, and 24 per cent of people in Yorkshire.

Where’s your parcel ‘safe place’?

Many Brits (21 per cent) have also found their parcels delivered to truly bizarre ‘safe places’ by their delivery drivers.

Respondents shared instances of parcels being delivered inside fridges and flowerpots and even in or under pet hutches. However, parcels are commonly left in waste bins – two unlucky Brits even had their parcels taken away by the bin men!

Video Of The Week

This rise in parcels being stolen has been countered by a rise in extra home security. In London, 40 per cent of people are more likely to have extra security measures in place, finds ADT. Furthermore, they’re installing home protection devices, such as security cameras, to keep their homes safe compared with just one in four (27 per cent) people nationally.

So if you’re worried about your parcels being pinched, take a look at these great wireless doorbell and home security deals.

Doorbell and home security deals 2020

Ring doorbell and home security deals 2020

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus: was 209.97, now £179.97, Laptops Direct

With the upgraded Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus you can answer the door from anywhere. Get an instant alert to your smart device when anyone presses the doorbell or triggers the built-in motion sensor. View Deal Ring Stick Up Cam Elite HD Security Camera: was £179, now £169, Amazon

Guard the inside of your home without even being there! The Stick Up Cam Elite can be placed on a wall or any flat surface, indoors or outdoors. You will always know when people come and go with motion-activated notifications to your devices, 1080p HD video and two-way communication.

View Deal

Ring Indoor Cam: now £44, ao.com

With a sleek, space-saving design you won’t even notice the camera after a while. Particularly as it comes in either black or white which may help the camera blend into your home. Watch over your entire home by connecting multiple indoor cams and manage in the Ring app. View Deal Arlo doorbell and home security deals 2020



Arlo Essential Spotlight 3 Security Camera CCTV System: was £349.99, now £278.99, Amazon

This pack of three security cameras provides you with wireless security in 1080p video. It also has colour night vision, 2-way audio and six-month battery life. So if you’re away for a while, the house will always be protected. View Deal



Arlo Pro3 Smart Home Security Camera 4 Camera Kit CCTV system: was £899.99 now £850, Amazon



This kit comes with 4 Arlo Pro3 Smart Home Security CCTV Cameras, a SmartHub for greater wireless connectivity, 4 rechargeable batteries and all the tools needed for a quick assembly. This is perfect for if you need round-the-house CCTV security, keeping all angles covered. View Deal

Amazon Blink home security deals 2020

All-new Blink Outdoor weather-resistant HD security camera: was £179.99, now £143, Amazon

With long-lasting battery life, Blink Outdoor runs for up to two years on two AA lithium batteries (included). It also works with Alexa, so you can stream live video, play recorded clips and be alerted to motion. View Deal Blink Outdoor 2 Camera System & Blink Mini plug-in camera bundle: was £214.98, now £189.99, Currys

Double trouble; you can keep a full eye on what’s going on, inside and outside your home, all day long. This bundle has two outdoor cams and one plug-in indoor cam, all of which can be viewed on your smartphone, tablet or computer. View Deal

Be mindful of parcels going missing, stay safe this Chrsitmas.