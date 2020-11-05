We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Save yourself a small fortune on a Ring video doorbell! Being able to see who’s knocking on your front door – even if you’re not at home – is unbelievably handy. And now you can save with our Black Friday Ring doorbell deals.

With many smart doorbells now, you can have a two-way chat with the person standing outside your home.

There are lots of deals on Ring’s range of video doorbells right now. So, let us save you the time and effort of searching around. Take a look at the best Ring doorbell deals on the market right now.

Best Ring doorbell deals 2020 – quick links

Best Ring doorbell deals 2020

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus

The Ring Doorbell is famous for its minimalist, two-tone design with a small, powerful camera at the top and a very pushable button in the centre. The 3 plus continues this tradition but comes jam-packed with all-new features that give great value for your money.

One priceless addition which is exclusive to Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus is that you get an extra four seconds of black-and-white video to show you what happened before the camera was triggered by motion. This could be very handy in certain situations, not least if your house is visited by any unwelcome strangers in the middle of the night.

Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, was £209.97, now £169.97 (save 19%), Laptops Direct

An upgrade on its predecessor the Ring Video Doorbell 2, you get stronger Wi-Fi connectivity with the 3.Plus, you can also customize when you want notifications sent to your device, therefore saving battery life on both the doorbell and your devices View Deal

Ring Door View Cam

With high-definition video, two-way talkback function and motion-activated notifications, this cam is an upgrade on your home security. And it comes in a sleek, compact form that’s perfectly designed for houses and flats with a compatible peephole.

Ring Smart Door View Cam, Now £103, John Lewis

The camera is suitable for doors 34-55mm thick. It’s easy to install – just remove the existing peephole with the included tool. Then, place the camera on the outside and connect the rear section on the inside. It includes a two-year guarantee for peace of mind. View Deal

Ring Video Doorbell Pro

The Ring Pro shies away from its company’s traditional designs. It comes with a super-slim finish and a long single black glass central unit to give a more premium look. Customise your doorbell’s colour with interchangeable plates, including black, cream and chocolate. It’s value for money, too, as it includes Theft Protection. Meaning if your doorbell gets stolen, Ring will replace it for free.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro, Was £239.97, now £217.97 , Laptops Direct

Even wiring this in is easy with an adapter included and all the tools and instructions to get you up and running quickly. And like the Spotlight Cam Battery, the Pro works with select Alexa devices to launch real-time video with your voice. View Deal

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery

The issue with some video doorbells is that they need to be drilled in or permanently mounted to the wall – but that isn’t a problem with this all-new Stick-Up Cam from Ring.

Ring Stick Up Cam Battery, was £89, now £78.99 (save 11%), The Electrical Showroom

You can mount this battery-powered camera anywhere you like. Its wire-free design means you can move the camera to where it’s needed most. And it doesn’t need to be on the ceiling all the time either. Place it on a flat surface for flexibility or mount it to a wall for a more permanent solution. View Deal

Ring Indoor Cam

This compact plug-in device takes just minutes to install and can let you see, hear and speak to both people and pets from anywhere, via your phone, tablet or select Amazon Echo devices.

Receive notifications whenever motion is detected by the indoor cam, as it allows you to adjust your motion detection settings to a level which suits you.

Ring Indoor Cam, now £45, ao.com

With a sleek, space-saving design you won’t even notice the camera after a while. Particularly as it comes in either black or white which may help the camera blend into your home. Watch over your entire home by connecting multiple indoor cams and manage in the Ring app. View Deal

Why should I buy a Ring doorbell?

Video doorbells have two main purposes – to let you know when you have a visitor, and also to act as a security camera so you can see who’s hanging about at your door.

Everything can be monitored through an app on your phone, and you will also be able to talk through your camera. This comes in handy if you’re not at home or can’t get to the door for any reason. You’ll be able to ask a delivery person to leave a package in a safe spot, or tell a friend to let themselves in.

It also helps you keep tabs on your home. If the camera captures a potential intruder, you’ll be able warn them off, or at least record them in the act of trying to break in.

Video Of The Week

But why by Ring? Well, it’s the original video doorbell. Invented by Jamie Siminoff in 2013, his wife coined it a ‘caller ID for your front door’. Amazon bought the company in 2018, and have continued to invest in the technology, making Ring a true market leader.

Look out for more great bargains on a range of homeware, kitchenware and much more during Black Friday (27 November), via our website!