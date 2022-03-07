Refresh your home for spring with Primark’s new country-cottage inspired range

Now that March is upon us and we can finally start to get excited about Spring, it’s a perfect time to update your home for the new season. With longer, brighter days and the teasing of warm sunshine just around the corner, we’re feeling energised and refreshed, and we want our homes to reflect this too.

As our go-to high street destination for affordable homeware, Primark’s latest collection, Dawn, has ‘Cottagecore’ at it’s heart and features a cleansing colour palette, ideal to get your home spring-ready.

Welcome the Dawn of a new day

Buy now in store: Sage pretty floral duvet cover, from £11; Gingham frill oblong cushion covers, £7 each, Primark

It’s the room we start each day in, so updating your bedroom to inject new life into the space, will instantly lift your mood and set you up for the day. The Dawn range features pretty floral bedding in soothing neutral tones, which pair beautifully with charming buttercup-yellow gingham pillowcases. Layer the bed further with textured cushions and jacquard throws, to create a sanctuary you can escape back to as the sun slowly sets each evening.

Embrace hand-crafted ceramics

Buy now in store: Floral ceramic jug, £7; Floral ceramic bowl, £5 and Floral ceramic mug, £3.50, all, Primark

Featuring delicate sprigs of wild flowers illustrated on smooth, white ceramics, tableware from the collection has a rustic, artisan feel to it, which perfectly highlights country-cottage charm. So pretty you won’t want to hide them away in cupboards, make a display of your crockery by arranging dried flowers in jugs, and keeping fruit in the frill-edge bowls.

Set the table in style

Buy now in store: Ceramic scalloped bowl, £4; ceramic scalloped side plate, £4; ceramic scalloped dinner plate, £5; wooden cutlery, £5 for 3, all Primark.

Now that we can embrace entertaining friends and family in our homes again, lay your table to set the scene for a long, lazy lunch. These sweet scalloped plates and bowls feature romantic details that when layered up, create a modern-rustic country setting for meal times.

Display storage jars on open shelving

Buy now in store: Wicker storage basket, £7; washed terracotta ridged pot, £10; Floral embellished storage jars, £7 each, all Primark.

Kickstart your spring clean with embellished storage jars in calm yet uplifting pastels, that will hide away clutter. Rustic wicker baskets provide the perfect storage solution for cutlery and table linen, and displayed on open shelving, it will create a modern-country kitchen feel.

With the Dawn range offering quality homeware pieces that perfectly captures the cottagecore feeling, and at amazing prices, your home will be ready for spring.

Prices start from £1, in store now. Follow @PrimarkHome on Instagram for new ranges dropping in to store.