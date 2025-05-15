Summer is finally here, and if you're anything like me, that means you're suddenly realising you need to swap out your winter bed linen and get something more in keeping with the season on the bed.

Good news then that Dunelm has the perfect solution in the form of the brand's Portloe Gingham Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set, and shoppers are so pleased with their purchases they're considering buying it twice.

Dunelm Portloe Woven Gingham Duvet Cover & Pillowcase Set £30 at Dunelm

Gingham is one of those bedding trends that's not going anywhere anytime soon, it's a little bit traditional and a little bit cottagecore, and a lot more interesting than a plain white set. However, with many sets costing upwards of £100, I'm always on the lookout for a great quality set on the high street, and this Dunelm one has become a fan favourite.

'I love it,' says one 5-star reviewer. 'It's really great quality. I already own the green set for my double bed. Ordered the yellow for my spare room. Looks really cheerful. Washes well, no complaints.'

'So happy with the Portloe gingham collection,' shares another owner. 'Such a cute, cozy cottagecore vibe. I liked mine so much I bought them for the kids too.'

'Bought the green set,' shares another happy shopper. 'Love it, really good quality, looks lovely and cosy, tempted to buy another one.'

'I absolutely love this gorgeous... gingham duvet cover,' says a fourth 5-star reviewer. 'It’s soft, comfortable, and looks great in our room. It’s brilliant value for a cotton super-king with pillow cases, and if they offered a turquoise, I’d be very tempted to get another one.'

Yes, there may not be a turquoise option (and I'd add a second vote in favour of that colourway being added to the collection), but there are nine other great colourways to choose from, including my favourite, a bright and cheerful sunshine yellow option.

Shop Dunelm's gingham bedding

Portloe Gingham Duvet Set in Orchid £30 at Dunelm This mauve colourway has gone down well with shoppers, and they've pointed out that it is a match made in heaven for a duck-egg blue bedroom. Portloe Gingham Duvet Set in Ochre £30 at Dunelm Yellow is having a moment, and this sunny colourway will add a burst of sunshine to update a bedroom for summer. Portloe Gingham Duvet Set in Green £30 at Dunelm This is probably one of the best dupes for the famous Piglet in Bed green gingham bedding I have come across on the high street, but for a fraction of the price.

Based on the duvet sets' over 200 mostly positive reviews, the only downside I can see is that some shoppers weren't expecting the duvet cover to be textured. However, this puckered seersucker style is a plus point in my book, and it seems I'm not alone.

As one reviewer points out, 'the gingham pattern is woven and not just printed on like most of the gingham bedding I've looked at before buying this one.'

In fact, the majority of the owners of the duvet set seem to be very happy with the bedding's quality, saying, 'I am so pleased with this set. I’ve been wanting a gingham duvet set for ages, and this ticks all my boxes! The fabric is so soft and comfortable. This is budget-friendly and to be honest, looks like it cost a lot more!'

However, if (like one of those otherwise happy reviewers) you can't quite find the shade you're looking for in Dunelm's Portloe collection, or you want an alternative fabric to the 100% cotton Portloe set, the ongoing popularity of the gingham bedding trend does mean there are more options out there. I've included a selection of my favourites below.

Shop alternatives

Habitat Seersucker Gingham Woven Green Bedding Set £22 at Argos Bargain hunters will be happy to learn that Habitat is offering an even more affordable gingham duvet set for just £22. However, it is only available in one colourway. La Redoute Veldi Blue Gingham 100% Cotton Duvet Cover £47.99 at La Redoute UK Want bolder checks? La Redoute has you covered with the Veldi gingham duvet set that's available in five colourways with matching fitted sheets. Piglet in Bed Botanical Green Gingham Linen Duvet Cover £219 at John Lewis The OG gingham bedding that kicked off the trend, Piglet in Bed's checks are made from linen, not cotton, for a relaxed look. They're just a *bit* of an investment.

In fact, in swooning over alternatives, I've just noticed that the La Redoute Veldi Gingham Bedding Set currently has up to 40% off if you use code MAY at the checkout, reducing the price of a double duvet set from £57.99 to just under £35.

Hmm, now I'm torn... which gingham bedding set will you opt for?