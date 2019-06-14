We invite you behind the scenes of Rylan Clark-Neal’s recently renovated Essex home, ahead of his Celebrity Googlebox debut tonight!

Giving fans a glimpse of his home life, the TV personality has thrown open the doors to reveal his spectacular new open-plan kitchen and living room – in all its glamorous glory.

Having seen his flare for cooking on Celebrity MasterChef it’s no surprise Rylan was keen to make the kitchen the heart of his new home.

He says himself the luxurious new kitchen, designed and made by Wren Kitchens, is very much the ‘social hub’ of his swanky new pad.

At home with Rylan Clark Neal

Reminiscing about his time on the professional cooking show Rylan says, ‘When I’m home I love to cook. I did do Celebrity MasterChef a few years ago. I was the runner up – some call me the people’s champ. But my family take the mickey out of me a bit. Whenever they come over, they say well you’ve got to cook MasterChef.’

Rylan’s larger-than-life personality is most certainly reflected in the space. Complete with a champagne fridge, voice-controlled kitchen lights and four generous ovens, this kitchen was made for entertaining.

Reflecting on the glam style of his kitchen he says, ‘I went for the Milano Elements range because I really wanted a concrete look. My house is quite industrial, there is a lot of stainless steel and concrete looking floors, so this was exactly what I wanted.’

Viewers of the forthcoming Channel 4 series will see Rylan and his mum Linda sat on this very sofa – no doubt providing hilarious commentary.

The high gloss kitchen look is reflected by a glam velvet sofa and furnishings. The flower wall adds an extra wow factor to this elegant open-plan living area.

‘It’s really tough to say what my favourite part of the kitchen is, but I love my drinks fridge. Growing up I used to love watching Absolutely Fabulous and always wanted a Champagne fridge,’ Rylan confesses.

However unlike Eddy and Patsy, ever the professional, Rylan’s go to drink in the morning is fresh coffee. ‘My coffee machine is genuinely one thing I couldn’t live without’ he reveals.

In true Ab Fab style the open-plan kitchen was the hub of festivities during Rylan and Dan Clark-Neal’s first Christmas in their new house. Let’s just say things got very merry!

The star tells us, ‘On Christmas night there was my Mum and my Mother-in-Law singing karaoke sprawled across the kitchen island,’ Rylan joked. ‘I’m still trying to shake it out my head!’.

The Wren team pulled out all the stops when designing Rylan’s dream kitchen. And might we say, it shows!

We’re now just waiting for an invite over for a champagne-fuelled karaoke party please Rylan…