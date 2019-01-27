A firm favourite with the office, Sainsbury's will make sure you live well for less

There are so many supermarkets on our high street now, but Sainsbury’s will always hold a special place in our, erm, kitchens.

It’s not only those ads with people dancing that fill us with joy. Here are ten more reasons why we love the store founded way back in 1869 by grocer John James Sainsbury.

1. They stock cast-iron pans that are similar to Le Creuset

Perfect if Le Creuset is out of your budget. And let’s face it… it is pretty expensive.

2. Sainsbury’s magazine is a great read

With delicious, easy-to-make recipes and top tips from TV chefs, what more could you possibly want? Oh Sainsbury’s, how you do make my mouth water!

3. You can share your favourite memories of the supermarket

Yes, really. Sainsbury’s are recording peoples experiences with the store, from customers to previous employees. Have your say here. We think it is quite sweet, and who doesn’t love a bit of nostalgia.

4. You know the value of collecting Nectar points

Every time you shop at Sainsbury’s, you can collect points to convert into points you can spend in store. Win-win!

5. Their homeware is gorgeous! But you already knew that, right?

Here at Ideal Home we always love a good supermarket homeware collection, and Sainsbury’s is no exception. Who knew!

6. You can shop Sainsbury’s homeware at Argos if you search for Sainsbury’s Home

Can’t make it to a supermarket? No problem!

7. The TU clothing range is actually pretty good

When you first think of Sainsbury’s, you might not necessarily think of clothing, but you should!

8. They really know how to take on trends

The copper pans, brass barware and motif glassware are must-buys.

9. Their Instagram is a delight to behold

Video Of The Week

Prepare to get hungry right here.

10. The cake tins are great quality

Ma Cutmore (mother of Digital Editor Amy) is a big fan of the heavy-duty muffin trays and cake tins. Her tasty lemon and chocolate sponges always turn out a treat.

Want more supermarket facts? You’re in luck! READ: 10 things you”ll only know if you’re completely obsessed with Aldi

If this list doesn’t want to make you go to Sainsbury’s, we don’t know what will. Can you think of anything else?

Happy shopping!