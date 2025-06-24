M&S’s homeware is back on sale online, and it’s already selling out – these 6 pieces won’t be far behind
With even more collections to resume online orders, M&S are fulfilling all my homeware needs this summer
After a six-week hiatus, M&S is back online and we’re finally able to get our hands on our favourite homeware without a trip to the high street - and there are six pieces I think will sell out fast.
Following an aggressive cyber attack, M&S was forced to pause online orders, which, if you were like me and waiting to snap up their SS25 collection, felt like an incredibly long wait for orders to resume.
M&S is now staging a staggered return to its homeware, resuming online orders for its bestsellers. However, these pieces are selling fast, so if something catches your eye, you should run, not walk, to snap it up.
I know from personal experience that these products are moving fast, having missed out on some decor that I had been waiting to pick up.
But not to make that mistake again, I’ve already snapped up the Pure Cotton Gingham Bedding Set in green (£39.50), having missed out on the baby blue shade, which is already sold out. If you don’t know M&S bedding, then get to know it as it quality makes M&S one of the best places to buy bedding. This set is made from breathable cotton and in a beautiful, on-trend colourway and pattern.
Alongside bedding, garden furniture, and furniture have been added to the site with home decor, kitchenware and lighting to follow. But these are the six pieces I think will sell out sharpish.
I was upset to discover the blue version of this set sold out, but the green and pink versions look just as good. Both green colourways and gingham print have defined bedding trends for this year, and at just £39.50, I think this is a total steal.
You can't deny this bistro set has a timeless apeal that will suit any garden. With chunky wooden frames and rope detailing this garden furniture set is perfect for any Mediterranean garden ideas.
Which is your favourite? Or are you still waiting for your favourite piece to drop?
Sign up to our newsletter for style and decor inspiration, house makeovers, project advice and more.
Kezia Reynolds joined the Ideal Home team as News Writer in September 2024. After graduating from City, University of London in 2022 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, Kezia kicked off her career spending two years working on women’s weekly magazines. She is always on the lookout for the latest home news, finding you the best deals and trends - so you don’t miss a thing!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.