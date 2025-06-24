After a six-week hiatus, M&S is back online and we’re finally able to get our hands on our favourite homeware without a trip to the high street - and there are six pieces I think will sell out fast.

Following an aggressive cyber attack , M&S was forced to pause online orders, which, if you were like me and waiting to snap up their SS25 collection , felt like an incredibly long wait for orders to resume.

M&S is now staging a staggered return to its homeware, resuming online orders for its bestsellers. However, these pieces are selling fast, so if something catches your eye, you should run, not walk, to snap it up.

I know from personal experience that these products are moving fast, having missed out on some decor that I had been waiting to pick up.

But not to make that mistake again, I’ve already snapped up the Pure Cotton Gingham Bedding Set in green (£39.50) , having missed out on the baby blue shade, which is already sold out. If you don’t know M&S bedding, then get to know it as it quality makes M&S one of the best places to buy bedding. This set is made from breathable cotton and in a beautiful, on-trend colourway and pattern.

Alongside bedding, garden furniture, and furniture have been added to the site with home decor, kitchenware and lighting to follow. But these are the six pieces I think will sell out sharpish.

Pure Cotton Woodblock Floral Bedding Set £39.50 at M&S Already sold out in the double size, you'll have to be fast if you want to get your hands on this stunning set. I love the beautiful wood block floral pattern; it's the perfect alternative to the William Morris prints that are everywhere at the moment. Monaco Rattan Bistro Table and 2 Chairs £200 at M&S Colourful garden furniture has been a huge trend this year, and this muted blue shade is a grown-up twist on the trend. With steel and faux rattan egg chairs and table, this garden set combines both style and sturdiness. Nord 1 Drawer Bedside Table £179 at M&S Already, plenty of M&S furniture has sold out, so if you like the look of this stunning bedside table act fast. Crafted from oak veneer and oak, this table provides a beautiful contemporary look. Pure Cotton Gingham Bedding Set £39.50 at M&S I was upset to discover the blue version of this set sold out, but the green and pink versions look just as good. Both green colourways and gingham print have defined bedding trends for this year, and at just £39.50, I think this is a total steal. Roma 80cm Round Dining Bistro Set £569 at M&S You can't deny this bistro set has a timeless apeal that will suit any garden. With chunky wooden frames and rope detailing this garden furniture set is perfect for any Mediterranean garden ideas. Shanghai Parasol £139 at M&S Parasols have emerged as a huge garden essential this summer, and I'm obsessed with the shape of this one. It's large, yet elegant, and with a user-friendly crank you can adjust to suit your exact needs.

Which is your favourite? Or are you still waiting for your favourite piece to drop?