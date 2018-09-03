Learn how to renovate in a TV presenter's home!

Does holding a drill makes you feel physically ill? Will using a screwdriver brings you out in a cold sweat? Then we have just the solution. Sian Astley, ‘lady builder’ and presenter of Channel 5’s Half Built House, is hoping to give home renovators confidence by launching her own AirBnB DIY experiences. In her very own home.

For £40, you’ll enjoy an insightful four-hour masterclass from the hugely experienced Sian. She’ll tackle topics ranging from cost-effective styling and how to mix traditional style with a contemporary edge, to more practical subjects like underfloor heating and insulation.

The real genius behind this workshop is that you’ll also see, first-hand, the ongoing project that is Sian’s home. That’s because the tour and consultations take place in her Edwardian house, bought back in 2003 in South Manchester.

Nicknamed Moregeous Mansions, it’s in the process of being completely renovated. Incidentally, you can also follow Sian’s progress on her blog, Moregeous – ‘Making stuff more than gorgeous’.

Sian originally bought the property to rent out. However, after a debilitating car accident in 2006, she and her partner Martin decided to move in. They had no choice but to stay put following the 2007 housing-market crash, so started working on their home. That work has since snowballed into an ambitious extension and renovation.

12 years after moving in, the transformation is almost – but not quite – complete. ‘I wanted to offer a new and affordable way for homeowners to get inspiration and accessible information,’ Sian says. ‘But without necessarily employing a designer or consultant. I consider the unfinished project a blessing. This way, people can make the most out of their visit.’

Sian’s aim is ‘to turn the house mad into the house savvy’, and her interactive workshops are aimed at homeowners who are looking to kick start or complete an ambitious project As well as a full tour of the property, Sian also serves lunch and hosts a Q&A session.

Book your experience: Interiors Restoration with TV Designer Sian Astley

Can’t get up to Manchester? Then pop along to the The London Homebuilding & Renovating Show, where Sian will be offering up her advice on the Trades Secrets stage. It runs from 21 to 23 September, at the ExCeL, Docklands.