The Royal Family Instagram account offered us a sneak peak into Sophie Countess of Wessex’s kitchen as she whipped up a batch of cheese and bacon scones as part of the Children in Need ‘Act your Age’ challenge.

As president of the Girl Guides, the Countess was keen to do her bit for charity. While we marvelled at her ability to whip up 55 scones to match her age, we were equally stunned by the beautiful kitchen that she made them in.

A masterclass in elegance from the marble top countertop to the discreet microwave. Here is how you can get the look yourself with some key Black Friday buys.

Sophie Countess of Wessex’s kitchen – Get the look

1. The mixing bowl

Sophie’s mixing bowl of choice is from Mason Cash. The brand have been going 1800, and have become the gold standard of mixing bowls. Hardy and chip-proof this bowl belongs in the cupboard of any keen baker. Not only is Sophie, Countess of Wessex a fan, but you might also have spied them on The Great British Bake Off.

Mason Cash Cane Mixing Bowl: Was £19.99, Now £15.99, Wayfair

For this weekend only your can save 20% on the classic version from Wayfair. The original cane bowl was developed in 1901 and has stood the test of time. They are chip resistant, dishwasher safe, and the pattern around the rim isn’t just for decoration, it’s to help grip the bowl. View Deal

2. Mixer Tap

Choosing a tap in a kitchen is very important, not only does it need to be practical but it also needs to look good as one of the surprise main centrepieces of the kitchen. The Countesses swan neck mixer tap is an elegant match to her marble counter tops.

Belfry Bathroom Talton Knightsbridge Single Lever Monobloc Tap: Was £36.99, Now £28.99, Wayfair

This Monobloc tap is a perfect dupe. It is currently in the Wayfair Black Friday sale for just £28.99. The tap has a high shine chrome finish and a full 360 degree rotational mixer for hot and cold water. View Deal

3. The ‘marble’ worktops

If you can’t afford the real thing, faking it with vinyl is a cost-effective, but equally stylish way to get the look. With one roll and a pair of helping hands you can transform you kitchen in just one afternoon.

Marble Paper Self Adhesive Removable Waterproof Vinyl: Was £12.99, Now £10.39, Amazon

Fake the Countess of Wessex’s marble top counters with this affordable self adhesive vinyl. Currently in the Amazon Black Friday sale, the vinyl is easy to apply and won’t leave marks on furniture if you decide to remove it. It’s waterproof and will give your kitchen counters an extra layer of protection, not to mention style. View Deal

4. The Neff Microwave

Thanks to the built in microwave, Sophie has plenty of counter top space to bake and cool her bacon and cheese scones. She has opted for a sleek black Neff microwave that melts into the background. As luck would have it you can pick up an almost identical version at AO.com with £50 off.

Neff C17WR00N0B Built-in Microwave, Stainless Steel: Was £543, Now £493, AO.com

The Neff built in microwave is currently on a Black Friday promotion. Type in BFBUILT50 at checkout to receive £50 of this sleek microwave. But you better act fast, this promotion won’t be on for long. The microwave has a 21 litre capacity and 900 watts power output, perfect for heating up food in a flash. View Deal

5. The walls

Sophie has paired her white cabinets with a warm subtle green paint shade on the walls. If your green with envy for this dreamy combination, we think we’ve found the perfect paint colour match.