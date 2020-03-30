Trending:

Kensington Palace offers a rare glimpse of Kate Middleton’s elegant home office

See how the royals are WFH
    • The Cambridges offered us a rare glimpse inside their royal family home this week, including a shot of Kate Middleton’s home office.

    Not even Royals are exempt from the lockdown. Kensington Palace shared images of William and Kate working from home on the Duke and Duchess’ Instagram account.

    Kate Middleton and Prince William’s home office

    When it comes to creating an elegant home office the Duchess of Cambridge does not disappoint. The elegant wooden desk that Kate is shown working from overlooks a sitting room.

    Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health — in recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time. Last week ☎️ The Duke spoke to @mindcharity CEO Paul Farmer, and The Duchess spoke to Catherine Roche, CEO of @_place2be. Today Public Health England has published new guidance to help support people during the COVID-19 outbreak, and updated its world-leading Every Mind Matters platform, with specific advice on maintaining good mental wellbeing during the outbreak; take a look at our Story or visit the link in our bio 📱 to find out more. Speaking about the new guidance, The Duke and Duchess said: • “It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being. • By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead”. • The Government has also announced a grant for @MindCharity to help fund their services for people struggling with their mental wellbeing during this time.

    A small wall of cloth bound penguin classics adds a splash of sophisticated colour to the desk. It also helps create a break between the working space and the rest of the room.

    If you’re not a fan of a desk facing the wall, this break is a clever way of getting into a work-mindset when working from home. It is also a smart tactic for keeping an eye on the kids if you’re a busy working mum like Kate.

    William’s home office features a DIY corner desk made out of a leather-topped table and wooden filing cabinet. The antique desk lamp adds a flourish to the practical set up.

    The image of the pair working from home was part of an Instagram post highlighted how challenging self-isolation and social distancing will be on many people’s mental health.

    Kate Middleton visit

    Image credit: Kensington Palace/PA Wire/PA Images

    ‘Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health,’ read the post. ‘In recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time.’

    Unable to carry out the usual formal visits, the Duke and Duchess continued to show their support by speaking to Mind Charity and Place 2 Be over the phone last week.

    To help those struggling at home during the pandemic, Public Health England has published new guidance to support people and updated it’s Every Mind Matters platform.

    The Cambridges wrote: ‘By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.’

