The Cambridges offered us a rare glimpse inside their royal family home this week, including a shot of Kate Middleton’s home office.

Not even Royals are exempt from the lockdown. Kensington Palace shared images of William and Kate working from home on the Duke and Duchess’ Instagram account.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s home office

When it comes to creating an elegant home office the Duchess of Cambridge does not disappoint. The elegant wooden desk that Kate is shown working from overlooks a sitting room.

A small wall of cloth bound penguin classics adds a splash of sophisticated colour to the desk. It also helps create a break between the working space and the rest of the room.

If you’re not a fan of a desk facing the wall, this break is a clever way of getting into a work-mindset when working from home. It is also a smart tactic for keeping an eye on the kids if you’re a busy working mum like Kate.

William’s home office features a DIY corner desk made out of a leather-topped table and wooden filing cabinet. The antique desk lamp adds a flourish to the practical set up.

The image of the pair working from home was part of an Instagram post highlighted how challenging self-isolation and social distancing will be on many people’s mental health.

‘Self-isolation and social distancing can pose huge challenges to our mental health,’ read the post. ‘In recent weeks The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been in regular contact with organisations and patronages to understand the issues they are facing during this difficult time.’

Unable to carry out the usual formal visits, the Duke and Duchess continued to show their support by speaking to Mind Charity and Place 2 Be over the phone last week.

To help those struggling at home during the pandemic, Public Health England has published new guidance to support people and updated it’s Every Mind Matters platform.

The Cambridges wrote: ‘By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.’