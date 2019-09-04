Trending:

Take a look around interior stylist Sophie Robinson’s beautifully bright home

Whether you’re craving a burst of colour to break up the scandal-inspired interiors on your Instagram feed, or you’re looking for tips on how to brighten up your own home then you need a little Sophie Robinson in your life/Instagram feed.

If you’re not already a fan let us fill you in on the colourful interior designer. Sophie Robinson has some serious interior styling credentials after being in the business for over twenty years, ‘I’ve designed literally thousands of room schemes as an interior designer,’ she says on her blog. Her experience and talent lead to her being selected as a judge on BBC2’s The Great British Interior Design Challenge, available on Netflix and Amazon Prime, and this evening she’ll be returning to the telly as a guest judge on BBC2’s Interior Design Masters (our new favourite show).

The interior stylist regularly posts shots of her home that she shares with her husband, Tom, and their son on Instagram. Why don’t we take a look around?

Hallway

The power of colour! Who new that a tin of blue paint and a pink stair runner could be so transformational. That’s why I love my job so much! The befores and after are always the best aren’t they and here is mine. Swipe through to see the image of this hallway the day we moved in, then mid renovation before its final reveal! I’ve shared the whole design and build journey over on my blog today, so hop onto my profile @sophierobinsoninteriors and you’ll find the web link there. I’ve included all the credits and lots of design know-how. We’ve come a long way and now this room, hands down, is my favourite in the house. Thank you to @aluncallenderphoto for capturing the colour glory! . . . . #banthebeige #colourlover #beforeandafter #houserenovation #interiordesigner #colorlover #lazuli

Sophie Robinson’s Instagram is full of clever tips and tricks on how to make a splash with just a few clever colour choices. If you flick through the before and after photos on this post you can see how updating a room can be as simple as adding a pink stair runner and a lick of blue paint. While we say simple, this colour combo is definitely something we’d never have considered on our own. In her caption Sophie says this is her favourite room in the house, and we couldn’t agree more.

Extra shoe storage

AD Welcome to my happy place! My hallway is hands down the favourite room in my home. I painted it in my favourite wrap around blue and indulged my love of pattern on the floor and art which covers the walls. It’s also really well organised due to this new shoe storage which everyone is encouraged to use. And they do! I know, imagine! After three years of house renovation hell, shoes all over the floor, magnolia walls throughout, I’m finally stamping my colour loving identity on this place. I’ve still got to push on through and save hard and insist that the other rooms get done because I realise that having a beautiful colourful well organised home is absolutely core to my happiness. I always suspected I was a bit of a diva in this respect but no! An incredible piece of research, the GoodHome report, landed on my desk this week and today on my Instagram Live I get to interview the CEO of the Happiness Research institute @meikwiking who headed it up. This extensive research PROVES that our homes are intrinsic to our happiness. A feeling of spaciousness, a sense of identity and belonging as well as a connection to nature all rank highly. I’d like to add to that shoe storage, as seriously, nothing has made me happier! Tune in today at 12.30 for a truly special LIVE which I’ll save in stories for 24hrs. Come and be part of the Happiness movement! . 📷 @aluncallenderphoto . . . This post is in paid partnership with @bandq_uk who commissioned the research that I’m sharing with you. #ad #goodhome . . . #happyhome #homerenovation #renovation #cleanhomehappyhome #colourlover #interiordesign #colourmyhome #banthebeige #hallway #organisedlife #organisedhome #blue

The space under the stairs has been cleverly transformed into shoe storage with a bench for Sophie Robinson and her family to sit and lace up their trainers. If you are about to embark on redecorating your own hallway, step away from the magnolia paint swatches and perhaps consider something a little punchier.

Siting room

AD So I’m just loving seeing all the entries for the @anglianhome Styled by me competition rolling in! This is a Massive opportunity to big up the people here on Socials who share their love of interiors and what makes their home unique. Three years in a row I’ve been so proud to head this campaign and shine a torch on the awesome interiors here in the UK. I love the creativity, ingenuity and that you don’t just need big bucks to have an awesome pad. So here is my rally cry for you to enter! There is a fantastic prize if you win, a rather tasty £1000 in cash to the winner with four £500 regional prizes up for grabs too. To enter you need to: 1. Follow @anglianhome 2. Tag @anglianhome and @sophierobinsoninteriors in your post 3. Include the hashtag #anglianstyledbyme 4. Include your town or city in your post to be in with the chance to win the regional cash prize. 5. Post an image of your home to your grid between the 28th May and 21st July. Tag someone here in the comments who think has a home worthy of winning the prize. Make sure you share with me what you love about your home, and it could be you! . . . #myhomevibe #sassyhomestyle #banthebeige #colourmyhome #nestandthrive #happyhome #myeclecticmix #currentdesignsituation #dslooking #ihavethisthingwithcolour #happyplace #interiorstyle #interiordecor #homeinspo #elledecor #instahome #interiors #interiordecor #interior #interiordesign #hallway #makeyousmilestyle #colourlover #colourhunter

If you’re anything like us you’ve probably stared in disbelief at home on Instagram that look gorgeous, but you’re not convinced someone actually lives there. Well Sophie Robinson’s home is one that we undeniably beautiful but you know is lived in, her home style has style and substance. She regularly posts #instasham shots of her home, showcasing the refreshing reality of smooshed scatter pillows and boxes of her sons lego lying around the living room.

Kitchen

Happy podcast day! In today’s episode @mad_about_the_house discuss if our child hood homes shape our adult tastes. It’s a really fascinating subject, and I want to hear from you, so let me know what you if your tastes have been shaped, for good or worse in the comments. We’ve ended up buying a house really similar to my family home and I’m intrigued to discover there are some similarities in how I want my home to look and feel too. My parents were avid DIYers and my Mum was massively into the paint effect craze. There wasn’t an inch of our family home that wasn’t rag rolled, stippled or dragged. Swipe to reveal our much loved family kitchen bedecked in dried flowers and country paraphernalia. It was an eighties dream! My own kitchen has the same maximalist air to it but I crave that big kitchen table. It was the place for family suppers and agony aunt style chats throughout my teenage years. I’ve definitely inherited my parents love of entertaining and my mums propensity for too much stuff! Other topics covered in today’s episode is a discussion around Biophilia ( say what? Tune in to find out) and we talk about how to get the Colour Blocking trend. As always, loads of tips pics and links over on my blog ( link in profile) to support the show. Thanks so much to our sponsor @toppstiles for helping us make the show and @katetaylorldn for producing it. See you in the Great Indoors! . . . #thegreatindoors #interiorspodcast #podcast #countrykitchen #mychildhoodhome #greenkitchen #biophilia #banthebeige #colourlover #cornerofmyhome #countryliving #countrylife

We would never have considered this botanical wallpaper in the kitchen, but it works so well with Sophie Robinson’s green cabinets. It’s tempting to play it safe in a kitchen with natural cabinets and walls, but you will be spending so much time in this room why not follow Sophie’s lead and fill it with all the colours, patterns and materials that you love.

The heart of the home. The kitchen has to work so hard on so many levels! This is why I think harder on you have to decorate it than any other room. Cooking, eating, homework, late night chats, they all happen here. So pick the colours and patterns that you love! Il still getting used to having a new floor! We installed overlay water underfloor heating in our kitchen and now the tiles are warm when you patter downstairs to make the tea in the morning. ( I’ve done a whole blog post about our underfloor heating on the blog so check it out!) next on my shopping list is a new oven. This old girl was in the house when we bought it but I think we are due an upgrade. It’s electric so that limits our options considerably and I still want it to work in my country kitchen. Practical and good looking. Can you have both? . . . CREDITS walls painted in Hunters green by @zoffanyfw | door painted rose light by @sanderson1860 | reclaimed hexagon terracotta tiles by @ca_pietra_ | pink Siham tiles @bertandmay | chair is vintage @ercolfurniture . . . #colourlover #banthebeige #colourmyhome #colourmehappy #apartmentherapy #countrykitchen #aga #countryhouse #pinkandgreen #countrylife

We had to shine a special spotlight on the pink tiles behind the original oven that Sophie Robinson explains came with the house. We love the contrast of the modern sugary shade with the traditional cottage kitchen charm.

Bedroom

Instagram is a dangerous place! When you are addicted to colour and pattern like me you have to be on constant guard. But here is the evidence of one of my recent weaknesses. I discovered @societyofwanderers here on the gram. An Australian bedlinen brand their colour palettes and pattern stories are, to me, pure heaven. I’ve mixed their heavily patterned pillow cases with their ruffle linen flat sheet in this delicious tumeric yellow and reversible bed throw. And I’ve then mixed it in with my classic blue Sophie Stripe duvet cover from @secretlinenstore that I designed with them to go with everything. And doesn’t it just! Wallpaper from @mollymahonblockprinting sets the back ground and a framed painting by @beckyblairartist over the antique brass bed is completing the look. Linen is my go-to as I don’t have time to iron and the naturally crumbled appearance just beckons you to relax! A heavy linen flat sheet is just what you need during a hot summers night! Just to think until recently I was a white bedlinen snob. No more! Adding colour and pattern to the bed feeds all my maximalist tendencies and creates my sleepy place haven. How about you? Are you ready to leave the company of white and come to the colourful side?. NB I bought this linen in the sale which was a win but then got stung with heavy import tax which I’d forgotten about so just sayin! Totally worth it though 😍 . . myhomevibe #sassyhomestyle #colourmyhome #nestandthrive #howivintage #myeclecticmix #currentdesignsituation #dslooking #ihavethisthingwithcolour #interiorstyle #interiordecor #homeinspo #elledecor #instahome #interiors #interiordecor #interior #interiordesign #makeyousmilestyle #colourlover #colourhunt #

Sophie Robinson is a self-confessed colour and pattern addict as show in this post featuring her bedroom. Surprisingly she admits that she used to be a white bedlinen snob, but after picking up these gloriously multi-coloured bed linens from @societyofwanderers an Australian brand, she’s been converted.

Son’s room

Today on the PODCAST @mad_about_the_house and I round up series 2. I know! Didn’t that go quick! AND it’s almost April. I swear they must be speeding up the clocks! So pull up a chair, make yourself a brew and treat yourself to forty minutes of podcast interiors heaven. Today we discuss if Instagram is the new version of Keeping up with the Jones’s. And I share my #instasham reality. We then give you lots of budget home updates before completing our ‘Design a room’ series by taking a look at kids rooms. Here’s mine! Big headline here is that you MUST let your child have creative input. My son Arthur chose this colour scheme. And it actually fits in really well in my home. But big surprise is @mad_about_the_house teenage son once had a lime green bedroom. In the mad house! I know! So hop on to wherever you listen to your podcasts and enjoy The Great Indoors, and listen out for a mention of some of our favourite instgrammers @mucknbrass @grillodesigns @erica_davies @comedowntothewoods No #instashams there! #tapforcredits . thanks to @dfs @katetaylorldn . . #thegreatindoors #greatindoors #podcast #colourlover #banthebeige #interiordecorating #interiordesign #houserenovation #interiorspodcast #kidsroom #kidsroomdecor #budgetdecor #decoratingonabudget #gidc #greatinteriordesignchallenge

If you’re planning to redecorate your kids bedroom as a special back to school treat, then be sure to follow Sophie Robinson’s advice: ‘You MUST let your child have creative input.’ This bright colour scheme was chosen by her son. She points out that coincidentally it works really well with the rest of the house, but even if it doesn’t it’s important to help your child express themselves in their room.

What is your favourite room in Sophie Robinson’s house?

