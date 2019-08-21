After only week one of the eight-part series, we’re totally gripped by Interior Design Masters. Are you watching? We highly recommend it if you’re not – think Changing Rooms for the modern day, only with less drama!

The new BBC Two show features ten talented up-and-coming designers, all looking for their big break.

Each week the designers are set a new commercial interior design challenge, ranging from shops to show homes, to showcase their talent.

This lot will know to avoid these: The WORST interior design trends of the last three decades have been squeezed into six rooms

Presented by the lovely Fearne Cotton, the show features design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration, Michelle Ogundehin, as the series judge.

Excitingly each week Michelle is joined by a famous face from the world of design, last week it was Matthew Williamson. Still to come are Mary Portas, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Sophie Robinson, Abigail Ahern and Jade Jagger.

Tonight’s show stars Jade Jagger (*squeals with delight*).

So what was the main talking point about the interiors from the first episode? It was of course THAT black bedroom. We were divided here at Ideal Home HQ, while some loved it others weren’t so sure about how ‘liveable’ it was?!

The show home black bedroom

Not an obvious choice for a show home, which was the first thought of the judges. While black is becoming an increasingly popular interior colour, it was perhaps too severe for the bedroom in this challenge.

While we agree, we felt contestant Nicki was due more praise for her super stylish touches. The incredibly on-trend cane material was used as a screen behind the mirror and on the wall to create texture – both on the money in the design world today.

The of-the-moment round mirror and globe lights were also very much to our liking.

Video Of The Week

The contestants are competing to win a life-changing contract to transform one of London’s top hotels.

What were your thoughts on the black bedroom? We can’t wait to see what tonight’s episode has in store – tune in tonight at 8pm BBC Two