What we've learnt from Interior Design Masters so far… including why not everyone could live with a black bedroom

Tamara Kelly

After only week one of the eight-part series, we’re totally gripped by Interior Design Masters. Are you watching? We highly recommend it if you’re not – think Changing Rooms for the modern day, only with less drama!

The new BBC Two show features ten talented up-and-coming designers, all looking for their big break.

Each week the designers are set a new commercial interior design challenge, ranging from shops to show homes, to showcase their talent.

This lot will know to avoid these:  The WORST interior design trends of the last three decades have been squeezed into six rooms

Presented by the lovely Fearne Cotton, the show features design expert and former editor of Elle Decoration, Michelle Ogundehin, as the series judge.

Excitingly each week Michelle is joined by a famous face from the world of design, last week it was Matthew Williamson. Still to come are Mary Portas, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Sophie Robinson, Abigail Ahern and Jade Jagger.

Tonight’s show stars Jade Jagger (*squeals with delight*).

So what was the main talking point about the interiors from the first episode? It was of course THAT black bedroom. We were divided here at Ideal Home HQ, while some loved it others weren’t so sure about how ‘liveable’ it was?!

The show home black bedroom

Here are my mood boards from Episode 1, Interior Design Masters @interiordesignmasters_tv . . As new builds often lack the quirky features that help a home tell a story, I wanted to add interest to the room, not just with objects but with paint, paint techniques and texture. . . I chose deep tones to add depth to the room to create a luxurious and sophisticated adult space. I played with colours and paint to change shape, balance and proportions by painting the ceiling in pink to elevate the small room and colour blocked a section down the wall to break up the proportions. . . I added texture in the form of bespoke panelling and luxury textiles such as velvet and linen in the window dressing and soft furnishings. I added pattern in the form of a hanging Kimono as art. This and the handcrafted Asian inspired room divider gave the room a sense of luxury and travel to exciting far flung places. I created simple framed perforated boards for the panelling, sympathetic to the modern feel of the home – rather than fancy ornate mouldings. The tall rectangular panels gave height and grandeur to the room. The panelling also allowed me to add atmospheric, low-level lighting to the walls as they cleverly hid all the cables without the need for building work or plastering. . . Massive thank you to the amazing Jo @ladies.who.paint. She was completely unfazed about the prospect of painting walls and a ceiling with rich tones and having to cut in those all important sharp lines in between the two colours – in just two days!

Not an obvious choice for a show home, which was the first thought of the judges. While black is becoming an increasingly popular interior colour, it was perhaps too severe for the bedroom in this challenge.

Well, I cannot deny these last moments were totally nerve racking, but without a doubt I loved this room. It was everything I hoped it would be and more. Guest judge @matthewwilliamson said “Lovely subtle clever use of materials," and "I can that see that modernist, pared back, almost minimalist style.” He also said I’d made “great, sophisticated, super-chic choices.” I was deeply flattered to hear those words from my idol and proud he understood my design ethos so well. Check out my journal on my website – link in bio, to see my thought process, designs, inspo and how to get the look. . Images are screen shots from the BBC programme, Interior Design Masters @interiordesignmasters_tv

While we agree, we felt contestant Nicki was due more praise for her super stylish touches. The incredibly on-trend cane material was used as a screen behind the mirror and on the wall to create texture – both on the money in the design world today.

The of-the-moment round mirror and globe lights were also very much to our liking.

The contestants are competing to win a life-changing contract to transform one of London’s top hotels.

What were your thoughts on the black bedroom? We can’t wait to see what tonight’s episode has in store – tune in tonight at 8pm BBC Two

