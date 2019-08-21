Take a look around designer Jade Jagger’s stunning family homes

If you’re anything like us you’re probably already hooked on Interior Design Masters on BBC2. Channel 4 can keep The Great British Bake Off, because we are now eagerly awaiting meltdowns over paint shades and DIY artwork. This evening Jade Jagger will be the guest judge alongside Michelle Ogundehin, so we thought we’d take a little dive into her interior design credentials – well, snoop around her home.

The daughter of Rolling Stones superstar Mick Jagger and Bianca Jagger, Jade Jagger had no shortage of stylish inspiration growing up. The former model-turned-jewellery-and-interior-designer has done up homes all over the world.

She currently splits her time between her home in East London, where she lives with her husband Adrian Fillary and her four-year-old son, and doing up a lovely home on the Spanish island of Formentera, next to Ibiza.

Why doesn’t we take a peek around her lovely homes?

Jade Jagger’s London Home

Jade Jagger’s style is anything but understated – glitzy gold, neon and rustic wood all sit side by side. Her office, where she does most of her jewellery designing, features a table that used to live in the British Library, before it found its home with Jade.

The designer showed off her Hackney property for a photo shoot with Elle Decor – if you flick through the gallery in this post you will see her dining room. The terrazzo table and carved chairs scream decadence, while the collection of knick-knacks behinds suggest a fascination with the natural world.

The next shot shows off her beautiful bedroom, full of sumptuous mismatching fabrics. We are also overwhelmingly jealous of the bedroom terrace, perfect for a lazy summer breakfast. We’d be torn between spending all of our time in there or in the light and airy turquoise bathroom.

The living room is a riot of texture and colour, tied together by the large carpet that Jade Jagger has brought with her from her earlier homes. It goes to show that when you move, while a complete decor overhaul is tempting, sometimes you might already have the perfect accessory.

Despite not having many windows, the property still manages to feel light and airy thanks to the skylights. ‘It’s great for designing, because I’m not distracted by curtain twitching or people walking past,’ Jade Jagger tells Elle Decor in an interview.

Jade Jagger’s Formentera home

The designers Formentera home is still a work in progress, but you can already see hints of Jade’s maximalist style in her selection of gorgeous tiles. We love the monochrome tiles with the circular design that she has mismatched to create surprising twists and turns in the pattern.

She has maintained the original irregular textured, white washed walls. They’re a lovely nod to the original character of the property.

Jade Jagger definitely isn’t scared of a jazzy tile! We are in love with this blue and white design. In a home, or holiday home in Jade’s case, it is tempting to opted for coloured walls and plain floor tiles, but Jade has flipped this on its head, by pairing the statement with simple white-washed walls.

Of course when you have a husband who will help with the tiling like Jade does, tiling all the rooms in your home can seem a lot more appealing.

The perfect holiday garden

Video Of The Week

If you are looking to recreate a Mediterranean garden outside your home, then look to Jade Jagger’s gorgeous terrace for inspiration. Black rattan garden furniture is a create contrast to the stereotypical white-washed garden planters. Take a tip from Jade and dot around a few terracotta pots, and fill them with easy to maintain cacti and other green plants – you can even add a few aloe vera plants in pots to the collection in summer. Why not add in a natural wood fence to finish off the look?

Sadly, the one thing you can’t recreate at home is that view of the azure blue Mediterranean sea. We can only dream.

Are you a fan of Jade Jagger’s home decorating style?