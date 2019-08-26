We are huge fans of Mary Portas, so you can imagine how excited we were to hear that she would be the next guest judge on our new favourite show Interior Design Masters on BBC2. Nothing about the reigning Queen of Shops is understated, from her vibrant red bob to her cackling laugh, and we mean that in the best possible way. So we couldn’t resist taking a peak at Mary Portas house.

We’ve watched her transform Save the Children charity shops into lovely boutiques, rescuing crumbling lifestyle and clothes shops up and down the country. Now we can’t wait to see what she makes off the contestants attempts at creating their own shop interiors.

The shopping and business guru regularly shares snaps of her home on Instagram, so while we wait for Wednesday night to roll around, why don’t we take a peak at Mary Portas house?

Mary Portas house

Hallway

When we came across this shot of the hallway in Mary Portas’ home we were convinced it must be a hotel or swish restaurant, but no, this stunning blue hallway complete with an Art Deco style wooden staircase is in her Primrose Hill home in London. The gorgeous blooms have been added for the occasion in support of Stonewall UK, which campaigns for the equality of lesbian, gay, bi and trans people across Britain. An amazing cause for a soiree in an incredible setting.

Kitchen

Mary Portas’ house is filled with gorgeous retro touches, nowhere is that more prominent than in the kitchen where dark brown wood furniture and cabinets are married with pristine marble counter tops. It might not be the biggest kitchen, but there is definitely plenty of space to whip up a feast for all her guests, she’s even managed to get former Bake Off presenter, Sue Perkins, in the kitchen.

Dining Space for the evening

After some extensive research (a.k.a Instagram stalking) we can confirm that this table has been brought in specially for this event. This space would usually form part of Mary Portas’ living room complete with a vibrant orange sofa and contrasting green sofa and ottoman (below).

We love Portas’ use of art in this space, from the overside canvas in terracotta tones that looks stunning next to the exposed stone wall to the petite prints she’s used to create a contrasting gallery wall on the other side.

However, despite the large exposed stone wall, Mary Portas’ house is filled with light thanks to the large window wall in her siting room and white walls. Just because the shopping guru has opted for a white living room doesn’t mean she has skimped on her signature bursts of colour. This green sofa and ottoman wouldn’t have been something we’d have picked up on our own, but it looks glorious in her home.

Living room

This is one of our favourite rooms in Mary Portas’ home (it was a close call) but we love the lovely touches scattered throughout the space. The framed pink poster gives this room a lovely warm feeling.

Also, is it just us or does that blue dog statue look identical to Mary Portas’ actual dog?

Garden

These crittall windows are big news in interiors at the moment and look breathtaking in the shopping gurus home. The garden has been kept simple and easy to manage with potted trees and plants. This is one summer party we would love an invite too!

