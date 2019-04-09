Step inside this stunning Grade II-listed country house in Somerset

This standout Grade II-listed country home is located in the pretty Somerset village of Kingsdon, home to a gastro pub, a village community shop and expansive playing fields.

Dating back to 1840 this five-bed, four-bath, four-reception period property is set within 6.6 acres. It comes complete with manicured garden and paddocks, and planning permission for an indoor swimming pool.

Exterior

The distinct colour-washed façade contrasts beautifully against golden hued stonework, while a pristine gravel entranceway featuring a decorative white metal bench and feature water fountain create a memorable first impression.

Living room

The light and airy dual aspect living room provides ample space for relaxing and entertaining. Cream carpets and walls have been jazzed up with the addition of country themed artwork, while a distinct striped sofa suit, circular Persian rug and bespoke Hamstone fireplace add interest.

Dining room

A impressive marble fireplace acts as a focal point for this formal dining space. Wine red walls, curtains featuring rose patterning and candelabra-style walls lights all help to create a cosy ambience.

Kitchen

The stylish kitchen/breakfast room has plenty of room for all the family. The bespoke Stoneham kitchen is complemented by granite work surfaces and that all important Aga for whipping up a wide variety of home cooked meals. A large farmhouse dining table and kitchen mantle complete the country kitchen look.

Bedroom

Simple and soothing is how this bedroom can be summed up. A dark oak bed frame, dark green Chesterfield armchair and floor lamp with Victorian-style fringe lampshade all give a nod to this property’s past.

Bathroom

His-an- hers sinks housed in a chich grey cabinet, a freestanding tub with a view and huge walk-in shower – what’s not to love about this elegant bathroom?

The views

Greenery, greenery everywhere. If you want to turn your back on city living and embrace the great outdoors, then you’ve come to the right place.

Springfield House is on the market with Savills for a guide price of £1.95 million.

