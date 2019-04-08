Take a tour of this dreamy Grade-II listed barn conversion in Buckinghamshire – with the most spectacular interiors

This magnificent six-bed, four-and-a-half-bathroom Grade II-listed family home is the result of sympathetic and stylish conversation of an eighteenth century Sussex barn.

Located down a quiet country lane, and just under a mile and a half from the quaint village of Mayfield, Pennybridge Barn boasts a well-appointed annex, an outbuilding, triple garage as well as an L-shaped swimming pool with terrace and pool house.

Exterior

The handsome barn is set in approximately 5.67 acres of pristine landscaped gardens, with a separate paddock. Its weatherboard elevation is complemented by a striking Kent peg-tiled roof topped with a cupola and weather vane.

Kitchen

Oak framed double glazed units allow lots of natural light to flood into open plan living area. While a sense of height and space is created as a result of the spectacular vaulted ceiling. Flagstone flooring – which features underfloor heating – throughout creates a sense of continuity and the statement window seat and oak bench dining bench table are the perfect spot for low-key entertaining.

Moving into the kitchen/breakfast area, hand-crafted cabinetry is contrasted with black granite worksurfaces, while an Aga and a walk-in larder complete the country kitchen look.

Living room

An inglenook fireplace forms a lovely centrepiece to this cosy drawing room. Neutral sofas are given pops of pattern in the form of a faux zebra print rug and cute dog motif cushion. Meanwhile, the original beams double as a room-length bookshelf.

Bedroom

This minimalist bedroom embodies understated elegance. A unique custom double-height wardrobe in the same shade of pastel blue grey as the chic bed frame creates a seamless look, while a tray top side table, ornate floor length mirror and matching metallic table lamps round things off nicely.

Bathroom

This large ensuite bathroom has been furnished with heritage style sanitary ware by William Holland – a leading manufacturer of copper, nickel and brass bateau baths. A large storage cupboard at one end is the perfect place to store towels, toiletries and more. We also love the fact that there are views out to the countryside on one side and views up to some key pieces of artwork on the other.

Pennybridge Barn is on the market with Hamptons International for £2.2 million.

Is this your fantasy home? it’s certainly ours…