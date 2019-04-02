Take a tour around this converted Victorian Turkish bathhouse — now a stunning family home

This four-bed, three-bath, two-reception family home is started life Victorian Turkish bathhouse, school swimming house and a glass factory. Located just moments away from St Leonard’s beautiful seafront, the Bath House is ideal for those looking for a calming, coastal sanctuary.

What’s more, it’s got some spectacular interiors with a difference!

Exterior

The Victorian arched doorway makes for a striking entrance. Intricate brickwork and a unique bumble bee door knocker adds interest.

Living Room

Circus meets cosy in this expansive open-plan living/dining/kitchen space. Original wooden flooring, a domed ceiling, and crystal chandeliers contrast with a modern touches including a red corner sofa and of course THAT bowling alley. A spiral staircase also leads up to a bonus space on the mezzanine level.

Kitchen

Re-purposed wood in a variety of tones has been been used to great effect in this quirky kitchen. Mint accents come in the form of a rustic bread bin, toaster, kettle and weighing scales. Open shelving made from pipework is another upcycling success.

Bedroom

An exposed brick wall is an amazing backdrop for this one-of-a-kind bedroom. A cross light, wooden window shutters and a Fortnum & Mason hamper refashioned into a side table show that the property’s current owners aren’t afraid to play with a variety of interior themes.

Bathroom

Turkish inspired decor and Victorian character complement each other beautifully in this opulent bathroom. Copper accents, pretty patterned tiles and unique bowl sinks and a framed poster from the centuries gone by all give a nod to the property’s past.

The Bath House is featured on Zoopla for offers over £1.5 million.

