Tour a unique show home in St Catherine’s Grange, Ledbury with interiors that reflect the area’s history

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

A new show home in Worcestershire’s Ledbury has taken design inspiration from one of the world’s most renowned poets, William Wordsworth. Designed as part of a small development by David Wilson Homes, this unusual approach to dressing up a property has really caught our creative attention.

Let’s take a look around shall we?

Living room

The development is named St Catherine’s Grange after the Wordsworth sonnet called ‘St. Catherine of Ledbury’. The poem was written after the writer’s visit to the area and talks about the local legend of the bells. The interior design pays homage to Wordsworth, too, with the colours and prints used reflecting the natural world which the poet so often wrote about.

Office

The home office in the showhome has to be the most on the nose nod to the wordsmith, with the sonnet printed right on to the wall, alongside a portrait of the man himself. That’s sure to inspire you with your work, or at least with different ways to get creative with your interior design.

It’s more than just Wordsworth, however, when it comes to history in Ledbury, with wonderfully inspiring cobbled streets and Tudor architecture, dating right back to the 1600s.

Dining room

The home has a wonderful open-plan kitchen and dining space, decorated with gorgeous country-style fittings and furniture. The double French doors open up into the garden, letting you take the party indoors or out, or simply to keep an eye on the kids playing outside while you get on in the kitchen.

Bedroom

There are two different homes in the new development – the three-bedroom Archford style and the four-bedroom Holden, which is where these pictures are from. The Holden’s bedrooms beautifully reflect the flora and fauna of the Ledbury countryside, and its nature inspired walls really bring the outside in.

Archford bedroom

Video Of The Week

Well, of course we had to show you a pic from the Archford too, didn’t we? Downstairs in these homes, there’s more of a pastel, springtime theme, and it still boasts the lovely open plan kitchen-dining room of the Holden.

Upstairs the bedrooms are largely decorated in lights greys and fresh whites, leaving the options unlimited. The Archford showroom also includes a bedroom designed perfectly for a little girl, with an adorable space-saving day bed and a sweet play area encapsulated with a canopy.

What artist or poet would you like to see interiors inspired by?