Welcome to the house of fun. And what could be more fun than an upside down house to take the most mind-baffling, hilarious snaps for the mantlepiece.

The fabulously fun new activity is based in three handy locations nationwide. The first is by the beach in Brighton, the second in the Intu Trafford Centre Manchester and Intu Lakeside shopping centre in Essex!

Right now Wowcher are offering this quirky house tour experience for a fabulous discount price. With entry up to 40 per cent off that of the Upside Down House’s prices.

If you’re looking for a surreal day out, this is the deal for you!

The upside down house experience

Taking the tour, you’ll experience life upside down in this crazy home. Walking through the rooms you’ll be able to imagine life flipped 180 degrees.

We defy you to not hum the famous Diana Ross song ‘Upside Down’ when you see this image. And apologises, if that’s now an ear worm.

Do it for the ‘gram! The house features all the rooms a regular house has, only they are upside down to offer you to create mind bending images.

The rooms have been designed by an interior designer, to ensure the most exciting and realistic rooms. Themed too, depending on the season – spooky for Halloween and festive for Christmas.

The furniture will be on the ceiling in the room, but in your pics it will look like you are! Now we have Lionel Richie’s ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ in our heads.

The latest Wowcher deal offers entry to the Upside Down House for two for £6, entry for three for £9 or entry for four for £11.

Are you already planning the pictures possibilities in your head? We are.