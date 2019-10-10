Prepare to be wowed! Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s house has just gone on the market for $33.9 million – and it’s absolutely stunning.

Set on over five acres of land, the couple’s beautiful Massachusetts home comprises five bedrooms, multiple living rooms, a kids’ playroom, a gym, a spa and even a wine room.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s home

The couple’s home could be mistaken as a modern castle, due to its grand size and stature. The custom-built five bedroom home was designed by renowned architect Richard Landry.

This country-style kitchen is a design of dreams. With Tom being an American footballer and his wife Gisele one of the highest paid models in the world, we don’t doubt this chef’s kitchen is only ever filled with healthy delicious cuisine.

This enormous living room space is uber impressive – thanks to high-vaulted ceilings and the open aspect out to the garden.

Renowned interior designer Joan Behnke & Associates lent a helping hand in creating the stunning interior.

Each of the living spaces offers an abundance of natural light, due to large windows.

The second living space features inviting sofas and an open fire, lending a warming feel to the space – ideal for creating cosy vibes in colder months.

The dining room boasts stylish Crittall-style doors and windows. The glass roof and walls frame the beautiful woodland beyond.

Video Of The Week

Outside, you can stumble across an organic vegetable garden, along with a completely separate guest house and a luxury swimming pool.

This grand house is currently on the market with agents Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, with an asking price of $33.9 million.

How will the couple top this house with their new home? We can only imagine.