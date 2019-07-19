Bury House is spectacular. There are few other words that do it justice. The mighty £3million home in Hampshire comprises seven bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, a swimming pool and a walled garden.

The Grade II-listed Georgian house boasts has a rich history. The property dates as far back as the late 1600’s but most of what we see today as ’Bury House’ was built in the 1800’s. The house was home to the sisters of British Prime Minster Neville Chamberlain, around the time of World War II.

Today Bury House stands as an elegant and well-proportioned family house, arranged over three floors. Stunning inside and out, this really is a dream house.

Take a tour of Bury House

In the last 10 years, the house has been subject to extensive refurbishments. Despite the works the house still displays an abundance of typical Georgian features. Those include decorative cornicing, 18th century sash windows and early 19th century frieze-work in the main hallway.

The renovations have ensured the house is well equipped for modern living. Part of the modernisation includes ceiling speakers connected to Sonos, under floor heating in the kitchen and a large garden room interconnected with the kitchen.

How’s that for an elegant Georgian exterior. This home really has the wow factor.

The outdoor swimming pool is enclosed by beautiful walled gardens.

This stunning house is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £3,000,000.

The dream house with a dream price tag. We’ll just keep dreaming.