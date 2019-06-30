Enjoy a tour of this impressive thatched country house in Hampshire

A complete guilty pleasure of ours is looking around real homes, such as that of Winter Cottage. Come with us behind the scenes.

This thatched cottage is a period family home occupying a delightful position within the village of West Tytherley. The property has undergone significant transformations, resulting in a well-present and stylish country home.

The impressive four bedroom house is on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £1,575,000.

Step inside Winter Cottage

‘This is quite possibly the most complete package in the market at this level, it is truly special’ exclaims Giles Muddle, Property agent. ‘If you want the mix of character yet high levels of presentation then look no further. The immaculate grounds and fine views area also worthy to note.’

Kitchen

The kitchen is a country dwellers dream. Every detail, from the classic AGA to the generous double butler sink to the earthy shade of grey green on the walls and the rustic wooden worktop.

The elegant glass pendant light and modern dining set adds a contemporary touch. Not two looks most would think to mix, but doesn’t it work well.

Living room

The oak-framed living/garden room offers fabulous views out over the surrounding grounds. This room links with the main kitchen area, with a central fireplace providing a quirky room divide.

Snug

A rich blue creates a sense of ambience perfect for this snug area. The aged leather armchairs, stag emblem on the fireplace and traditional gold gilded frames all add to the country charm in this living space.

Bedroom

The bedrooms, despite being housed under the heavy thatched roof, feel light and airy. Helped by a brightening white colour scheme.

The two original windows help to invite plenty of natural light in.

Bathroom

In true country-style this bathroom is decorated with a captivating toile de jouy wallpaper. The country look is enhanced by all the fixtures and fittings, including the black iron door latches.

Gardens

Which room in Winter Cottage has left you feel most inspired?