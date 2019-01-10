You don't have to be royalty to live in a Castle, all you need is a hearty budget

Upon first appearance you’d be forgiven for thinking Devizes Castle is a English Heritage property, open for public viewing. It is in fact a rather impressive family home steeped in history, located on the edge of the picturesque and historic market town of Devizes, in Wiltshire.

Luckily, we still get to take a tour…

The exterior

Devizes Castle is an exceptional Grade-I listed nine bed property. The exterior is predominantly built of attractive stone, featuring characterful battlements and turrets.

The property boasts an array of period features throughout the Castle – including stone mullioned windows, beautifully detailed stone archways, original fireplaces and high ceilings.

The kitchen

The generous kitchen space is a beautiful mix of old and new. The original stone walls exude characterful charm while the sleek black granite worktops add a contemporary edging.

The living room

The main living room feels incredibly modern, when compared to the rest of the house. It’s largely thanks to the on-trend blue walls, statement pendant lights and the contemporary print blinds.

This room perfectly demonstrates how a period property can easily be updated for modern living.

The second sitting room features a unique and captivating wooden ceiling.

The dining room

This grand dining room was made for entertaining on a large-scale. The scheme feels incredibly sophisticated thanks to the dove grey walls, dark mahogany woods and pewter accessories.

The fernery

The Fernery/garden room features an original encaustic tiled floor and an impressive wooden ceiling. The abundance of stone arched windows offer plentiful views over the surrounding grounds.

The bedroom

This impressive principal bedroom suite ensures the owner sleeps in style! The bed canopy, elegant chandelier and traditional artwork give the room its regal feel.

There are two additional en-suite bedrooms and six further bedrooms.

The bathroom

Why have one bath, when you can have two?! Given this properties grandness we’d expect nothing less from an en-suite.

The exterior

The house lies behind grand gates and stone archways – creating quite the welcome.

Video Of The Week

The gardens surrounding Devizes Castle are integral to its charm. To grounds boast an abundance of mature trees and landscaped with herbaceous borders, water features and lawns.

If you fancy living in this incredible Castle it’s currently on the market wit agents Savills, with a guide price of £2.5 million.

Is living in a Castle like this one the dream?