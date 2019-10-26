Enjoy a tour of this impressive barn conversion in Gloucestershire

Welcome to Mid Barn an impressive barn conversion in the idyllic village of Tewkesbury in Gloucestershire.

This thoughtfully converted home comprises of five bedrooms, three family living rooms and five bathrooms. The logical and spacious layout boasts an L-shaped single storey building with a double storey dwelling adjoined at the opposite end.

Exterior

The exterior celebrates the exposed Cotswold stone, pitched tiled roofs and vast glazing throughout.

In addition to the main barn there are additional livings quarters housed in a separate cottage and annexe. All of which are well converted and attractive Cotswold stone former agricultural buildings, believed to have been built in the 19th Century.

Kitchen

The kitchen and breakfast room is located within the single storey section, on the right-hand side of the property. The charming country kitchen features a wealth of floor and wall mounted cupboards, free-standing central island, electric range cooker and a vaulted ceiling.

Living room

The two storey zone provides a unique sitting room and dining area. Double height glazing, complete with French doors, provides plenty of natural light to flood the space.

The room champions exposed stone walls, exposed beams and wooden flooring throughout.

An exposed stone wall makes the perfect characterful backdrop to a gallery wall of treasured family photos. All in unformed black frames they add a contemporary touch to the rustic decor.

Bedroom

Vaulted high ceilings and exposed beams add character to the master bedroom, that is otherwise a dreamy neutral space.

Bathroom

The bathroom is traditional in style, to retain an element of the country charm of a barn dwelling. The decor is complete with a roll-top tub, exposed wooden beams and painted wooden-panelling.

This stunning family home is currently on the market with agents Savills, with an asking price of £1,075,000.

Would you be brave enough to take on a barn conversion project?