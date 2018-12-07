Towel tips – how to keep towels fluffy for your guests this Christmas

Make sure yours are the softest and freshest in town!

When you’re a kid, Christmas is nothing short of magical. But when you’re an adult, it can turn into more of a trial, especially if you have relatives to entertain. You can bet you’ll be judged on everything from the gravy to the cleanliness of your bathroom… and the softness of your guest towels.

Luckily, our friends at Sheridan have some to the rescue with some top tips that will guarantee fluffy towels through Christmas and beyond. We’re talking a company that washes its towels 100 times before taking them to the market – most others will do it just three times – so we’re pretty sure they know what they’re talking about.

1. Choose the right washing cycle

You best bet for day-to-day cleaning is to select a 40 degree gentle machine wash, remembering not to overcrowd the machine so it has plenty of water around them to soak and wash. And NEVER dry clean your towels.

Occasionally, it’s a good idea to give them a deep clean on a 60 degree cycle to remove any bacteria and oils.

2. Treat whites and colours differently

‘For white towels, optical brighteners are fine to use,’ advises Jo Ross, General Manager of Design at Sheridan. ‘But avoid using on coloured washes, and try to keep them separate to avoid colour running.’

3. Don’t ever leave a stain to set in

Whether it’s make-up, blood or mud, treat any stain as soon as it occurs. Sheridan recommends oxygen-based stain removers.

4. Bleach is NOT a good idea

If you’re aspiring to crisp white towels, it’s tempting to reach for the bleach, but this can actually stain your towel. Be sure that bathroom cleaning products containing bleach are kept well away from your towels, too.

5. Select your detergents carefully

‘Avoid using silicone-based fabric softeners and conditioners,’ says Jo. ‘These will repel water and will reduce the absorbency of the fluffy towels.’ instead, to protect the fibres, you could try a more gentle plant-based washing detergent – Ecover specialises in these. This will also help towels retain their colour.

6. Dry your towels the right way

Line drying your towels in the shade is ideal and it reduces electricity usage. Tumble drying your towels for a few minutes when they are almost dry off the line will maximise their softness. Dry your towels on a medium to warm setting and ensure they are completely dry before storing in your linen cupboard.

