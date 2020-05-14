We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

It’s the colour of sunshine, but why has yellow suddenly become so popular? After seeing a flurry of homeowners painting yellow front doors during lockdown we ask a colour expert the reasons behind this new trend.

‘Yellow offers the warmest of welcomes for any front door’ says Marianne Shillingford, Creative Director at Dulux.

‘All around the world we recognise the power of this joyful shade to conjure hope, positivity and happiness. It is the smile on the face of your house – which is infectious to all who walk past’.

NHS worker Alexandra shares her newly painted yellow front door in the Ideal Home Room Clinic Facebook group.

Writing, ‘I’m working a lot at the moment, and it feels like all work and no play. However, thanks to lockdown, I did finally get around to doing this! #alwayslookonthebrightsideoflife #whenlifegivesyoulemons #frontdoormakeover 🍋’.

Here at Ideal Home we love everything about this post. How Alex uses her time to relax by improving her home and the happy sentiment behind her colour choice.

It seems we’re not the only fans, as fellow members write;

‘I love that! I get the impression of a magnificent house behind that happy yellow door too’ and simply ‘😍love the colour.’

‘On a practical level, it’s the colour people remember better than a number; so deliveries never get missed,’ Marianne adds.

This joyous yellow front door sports a welcoming hello message too. For this homeowner having a yellow front door is a dream fulfilled.

Another fine example of a cheery entrance, combining a bright yellow painted door and a ‘hello sunshine’ sign. How can you not smile upon seeing that?

Yellow all the way exclaims this interiors fan!

Marianne goes on to say, ‘The energy in this colour buzzes like a bumblebee in a jam-jar, which helps get the creative juices flowing and so it’s perfect for rooms in which you want to feel uplifted. But it also comes with a caution’ she warns.

‘If you’re feeling stressed and agitated, this is probably not the hue for you – especially on the walls. So paint it on something small like a piece of furniture or picture frame to add just the right amount of buzz with none of the sting.’

Will you now be saying hello to a sunny yellow door this summer?