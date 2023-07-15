Front door colour ideas – boost your curb appeal with these fabulous shades

Your front door is literally the first impression of your home – the icing on the cake so to speak – so it pays to research front door colour ideas so you can get a good idea of your options for your front door ideas. It's a chance to really show your personality and set the scene for the rest of you home.

‘As the first introduction to your design style, the colour of your front door can have a transformative effect on your home exterior, offering the chance to make a bold statement or to incorporate a subtle and sophisticated design,' says advises Andy Greenall, head of design at Paint & Paper Library. 'To achieve an entrance with seamless flow, you should choose a colour that reflects your personal style and works in harmony with your interior colour scheme.'

There are some 'rules' in that if you live in a listed property or conservation area you may be governed by particular colours so do check that out first.

Andy Greenall Social Links Navigation Head of Design, Paint & Paper Library In the role since 2016, Andy Greenall leads the Design Team at Paint & Paper Library, specialists in premium paints and wallpapers for exclusive interior designers, architects, specifiers and homeowners all over the world. With a keen eye on products and brand, Andy oversees the development of all new paint colours and finishes, and a discerning range of contemporary, coordinating wallpapers.

Front door colour ideas

When you're looking for front door colour ideas consider your surroundings – if you are living down a leafy road and want to blend in then opt for a mid-toned green or blue, if you're a city lover then consider a punchy red or yellow. Remember that your colour choices set the scene for your interiors so choose a colour that reflects your personality and style.

‘The front door is a real focal point of the home and is often the first thing to greet the eye,' says Ruth Mottershead, creative & marketing director, Little Greene. 'It’s also important to follow the correct painting procedures for maximum impact. When it comes to deciding on the colour of your front door, it often comes down to personal preference. But it is also worth considering colours that complement your existing home exterior and brickwork. Whether you choose a bold colour, a subtle shade or a unique design, the final effect should welcome you home everyday.’

Another consideration is that giving your front door a smart update will make your home more appealing to buyers if you're planning to sell.

Ruth Mottershead Social Links Navigation Creative & marketing director, Little Greene Ruth Mottershead, Creative & Marketing Director of Little Greene, has been working in her family’s business for 12 years. She is responsible for creating concepts and ideas for upcoming paint and wallpaper collections, choosing colours for new cards and browsing archives at the National Trust for new wallpaper collections. Ruth writes content for the company’s marketing material, manages photoshoots and communicates with Little Greene and Paint & Paper Library’s customers.

1. Be bold with bright orange

Set the tone for the rest of your home with a stand out shade. Orange is a vivid colour so give it the finishing touch and a touch of visual balance with white self-adhesive door numbers.

'They’re the perfect budget-friendly option and come in a wide range of designs or customise your own using our bespoke templates,' says Joanna co-founder of Purlfrost. 'The end product is a cost-effective alternative to having your glass professionally etched and is very easy to install. Each number sticker can also be used on any smooth non-porous surface like steel, plastic, as well as varnished or painted wood.'

2. Stick to classic stone

Period properties in a conservation area require a more subtle touch and it's important to access your exterior as a whole when considering which colours to choose.

‘If your home exterior is light-coloured stone, a warm, light neutral will offer a coordinating feel for a more understated and elegant entrance,' advises Andy. 'Slate II is a favourite warm grey that can be used to accompany sand-coloured stone. Consider painting your plant pots or surrounding masonry in a related neutral such as Slate V to create a cohesive exterior scheme.’

3. Be bold with bright yellow

If you adore colour then go for it – and if you have wood detailing that can be painted in the same shade then all the better, it will really create a focal point and become a design feature in its own right.

'I find that people often pick rich, vibrant colours for their front door that they wouldn't pick for their interiors, and I love that,' shares Annie Sloan CBE, paint and colour expert. 'This is your opportunity to build excitement for the rest of your home and create an entrance that puts a smile on your face every time you return home.'

4. Embrace nautical navy

Dark shades like nearly black blues will add depth to your exterior, they're ideal if you don't want to stand out, but still create a statement.

'For a more modern take on a smart dark shade, try a deep shade of blue or rich green. The ‘Tiny Estate Blue’ shade created for Dean & Borja of @mytinyestate is one of our most popular front door shades,' says Anna Hill, brand director, Fenwick & Tilbrook.

5. Spark joy with apple green

If you live in a country cottage or farmhouse then bear that in mind when choosing your shade, both will suit a more subtle colour choice that's sympathetic to the design and surrounding nature.

'You can make a visual statement by choosing a shade that sets the tone for your home,' says Ruth Mottershead.

'Your front door is a smile on the front of your house, so selecting a front door colour is certainly an important decision, and so is choosing a colour that goes well with hardware. For chrome accessories, consider more fun, colours such as Pea Green. If you prefer more traditional brass door furnishings, select darker tones such as Lamp Black, Obsidian Green or Basalt.’

6. Keep it pretty in pink

Pink is becoming a more popular front door option, and if you've painted the rest of your exterior using another colour then choose a front door shade that's vibrant enough to hold its own.

Warming yet feminine, pink is a friendly shade that makes it a good choice and one that will make you smile as you walk up your path even on the darkest and wet wintery days!

7. Pastel blue

A gentle colour that's easy on the eye, sky blue is a good solid choice if you want a clean and fresh looking front door and it looks smart with crisp white woodwork.

'The front door offers the perfect opportunity to inject some personality and there has been a significant increase in the popularity of bold and bright colours such as yellow and blue rather than the more traditional black or white,' says Helen Shaw, director of marketing, Benjamin Moore.

'Consider drawing on the natural environment and choosing tones which mimic the setting, such as sky blue or forest green as this not only adds familiarity and comfort to the home but complements nature rather than distract from it.'

8. Beautifully bold red

If you live in a period property with paintable window frames then consider matching them to your front door for a very cohesive look. It's something that was done during Victorian times and you'll see it often in seaside villages.

'Choosing a bold red like Arts Club™ No. 281 for the front door creates an entrance that feels sophisticated and welcoming,' says Dominic Mylands, CEO of Mylands. 'This design choice adds curb appeal and visual interest to the front of the home, while remaining cohesive with the rest of the exterior. Our Wood & Metal paints are great choices for front doors as they are hardwearing, durable, and eco-friendly.'

9. Keep it traditional with charcoal grey

If you have traditional stonework around your front door then a darker paint colour will look fabulous, the contrast of light and dark will set the scene perfectly as Andy Greenall explains: 'Although many front doors on period or listed properties are painted in neutral tones, brighter or stronger colours can work just as well. Grand, traditional properties – such as a Georgian homes – are ideally suited to dark and confident colours like the deep charcoal blue, Acqua Vita.

'This luxurious hue will create a strong focal point that delivers real impact. Team with masonry in the light stone, Stone IV, and terracotta pots painted in Ruse to add further contrast.’

10. Go for jet black

You can't get more classic and impactful than a glossy jet black front door – 10 Downing Street springs to mind! It's a true statement so make sure you highlight it by getting the rest of the door's details spot on as well.

'The front door is the first part of your home potential buyers will be presented with. Along with a splash of paint, updating your windows with window films could add value to your home when it comes to selling,' says Joanna Baumard, co-founder of Purlfrost. 'It’s best in this instance to keep the choice of design either minimal or in keeping with the period of the home. This will then accommodate to individual tastes while not detracting from the house itself.'

What colour is best for a front door? 'Your front door is a great introduction to the interiors that lie beyond, so choose your colour to express the personality of the household and be bold, but do consider how the chosen colour will sit with your brick, stone or render,' advises Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador at Farrow & Ball. 'Rich, jewel-toned blues and dark, smoky greens will act as a great backdrop especially if you are blessed with a verdant front garden of mature trees and shrubs, these paint colours will flatter the landscaping enormously, whereas bright yellows will always shout a welcoming hello to your friends & neighbours!' 'It can depend on the colour of your render or whether you have a brick surround, but historically black is the most popular and can really make the surrounding building and plants pop,' says Anna Hill.