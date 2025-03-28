5 things you need to know before installing a porch to avoid an expensive mistake

There are lots of things you need to know before installing a porch – from choosing the best design and material for your home to budgeting and rules and regulations.

Whether an enclosed design, a canopy or something in between, a front porch is a welcome addition to many homes. As well as offering protection from the elements while unlocking the door, it can provide the perfect finishing touch to your home’s exterior.

They are a beautiful complement to your front door ideas but finding the right design is vital.

Porches can be purchased as DIY kits – with varying levels of difficulty and cost – or can be installed professionally. DIY kits are best suited to small front porch ideas, as larger structures – like brick designs with windows and doors – are more involved and will benefit from professional skills.

Budgets also come into consideration when deciding whether to DIY or hire a professional. DIY kits are cheaper but will take time to install, while professional installation costs more but requires no time from you to build.

1. Choose the right design

One of the key things you need to know before installing a porch is which style will work for your home. Get it right, and it can help make your house look expensive from the outside ,

When researching, make sure you know difference between a canopy and a porch.

Compact canopies are attached to the wall and provide a shield from the weather – similar to patio cover ideas. These designs can also be a valuable addition to a rear door. Open porches create more of a visual statement, with some designs including benches or storage for wellies and logs, keeping them out of the house but still close at hand.

Enclosed designs are a great extension idea for semi-detached houses – they improve insulation and home security while also serving as an informal boot room, providing somewhere to store boots and coats to keep mud from entering the house. These are often fitted with windows, seating and electrics, too. ‘If you intend to use your enclosed porch for storage, opt for a design with waist-height walls, rather than fully glazed – it will conceal items from the outside and furniture will sit more naturally in the space,’ says Joanne Fisher from Oak By Design.

Finally, classical porticos, made from stone or stone-look materials, are popular for period homes or those inspired by Georgian or Regency architecture.

When choosing your design, make sure you also give a thought to porch lighting ideas – they can elevate even modest designs.

2. Know the rules

Rules and regulations are one of the things you need to know before installing a porch – especially whether you need planning permission for a porch.

Thankfully, a porch is one of the things you can build without planning permission. A porch is considered permitted development as long as it is no more than three metres above ground level and has an external ground floor area of less than three metres. It should not be within two metres of the house boundary or the road. If you live in a listed building, your home falls under an Article 4 Direction or is in a conservation area, additional consent will be required before you start work.

Even for more substantial builds, as long as it has a floor area under 30sq m and the existing front door remains untouched, it does not need building regulation approval. ‘But it’s worth remembering that building regulation approval is required on the windows and electrical work,’ say the experts at Everest Windows.

3. Establish your budget

Knowing how much a porch costs is the first step in setting up a budget. Prices depend on the style and materials used. A simple polycarbonate door canopy starts at around £50, with pine designs from around £180 and from £700 for oak. Larger open structures are often supplied on a DIY basis and are crafted from wood – pine will be priced from £800, with oak starting at around £2,000. Larger designs obviously involve higher costs.

Fully enclosed porches are the most expensive option but will add more value to your home. ‘Most porches are 3 to 6m2 in floor space and an average cost for a porch will range from £2,500 to £7,500, depending on factors such as design and material selection,’ explains Tim Phillips, quantity surveyor at Quantiv.uk.

4. Choose the right materials

Timber is a popular porch material for country homes due to its warmth and natural charm. It is also highly versatile, suiting a wide range of home styles. Pine is one of the most affordable options, while oak is the superior choice. ‘Oak is very well suited to being outside and will not degrade when subject to the elements,’ says Merry Albright from Border Oak.

Other options include brick designs, which will feel like an integrated part of your home, or fully-glazed additions that can help brighten a hallway. Brick half-walls can be combined with timber for a more substantial open design. uPVC is usually paired with full-height glazing.

5. Look at the different roofing

Porch roofs are typically clay tiles or slates, best installed by a professional, as a leaky roof can prove disastrous and cause damage to your new porch. Modern concrete or other manufactured tiles are another alternative material, but these don’t have the longevity of natural tiles or slates. Roofing felt can be installed but doesn’t have the same aesthetic appeal as tiles.

Alongside choosing your material, roof design also plays an important role. For the most part, pitched roofs are the dream as they bring that quintessential cottage charm. However, they aren’t always the best fit for your home. ‘For homes with low windows above the porch or if you are fitting the porch into a recess, lean-to porches – where the roof slopes away from the house – are a better fit as they let you have a lower pitch without looking squashed,’ advises Joanne Fisher from Oak By Design

For a sustainable alternative, why not consider a green roof?

FAQs

Can you build a porch yourself?

Yes, you can build a porch yourself, however, the build process depends on the style you choose and your DIY abilities. Canopies are the easiest option, and a self-build kit could be assembled by two people in less than a day. Larger open porch projects will be more involved – Border Oak’s open porch kits are estimated to take competent DIYers a couple of days to erect the frame and roof (assuming the base is already in place). Often, roof tiles and infill panels are not included in these kits and may require assistance from a professional.

The larger the project, the more likely expert help will be needed. Brick porches, or those with low-level brick dwarf walls, are best installed by a builder. They require footings and must be sturdy enough to support the weight of windows, doors or timber frames. Window installation is also delicate work and will need certification upon completion.

Can a cottage have a porch?

Yes, a cottage can have a porch. There are endless designs from which to choose, from a simple oak-frame door canopy that provides a focal point to a spacious sheltered area where you can sit and enjoy the results of your front garden. Try to echo architectural features, such as matching weatherboarding or gable ends with patterns in the door’s detailing, or opt for a complementary colour palette that ties the two designs together.