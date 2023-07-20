10 front door colour mistakes – the errors to avoid for a stylish exterior

Your front door is the first impression of your home and says a lot about your personality and style. But it's easy to make front door colour mistakes – choosing the right front door colour can be trickier than you think. There are some many wonderful shades to choose from these days, with a few things to consider first.

If you are living in a conservation area or listed home you may be restricted with what colours you can use, so do check this out. Black is perhaps one of the most popular choices but it can be a little harsh on the eye, so if you choose that soften it with plenty of pots and hanging baskets.

'Sprucing up your front door couldn’t be easier, and one of the quickest and cheapest ways to do this is through a fresh coat of colour,' says Marianne Shillingford, creative director at Dulux. 'Try charming Green Glade for an on-trend spring shade or for something a little more timeless perhaps sophisticated Chic Shadow. And don’t just stop there, that surrounding woodwork around your front door will need some attention too.'

Front door colour mistakes to avoid

Create a statement by painting your front door in a shade that represents you best. It's easy to get caught up with the interior of your home so think of the front door as the icing on the cake – that final detail that sets the scene.

Read on to find out the top front door colour mistakes to avoid so yours looks stylish and fitting for your home's exterior.

1. Using the wrong colour in a conservation area

(Image credit: Dulux)

Conservation areas often have specific rules regarding front door colours, so it's definitely worth checking with your local council before you choose a colour for your front door ideas.

Generally, the rule is that all doors and windows must be sympathetic to the original character of the home and that includes colours. Some councils will have a list of preferred colours from reputable companies and the shades may need to tie in with the historic nature of the property.

2. Choosing a cool colour when the front door is recessed

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball X Collagerie)

If your front door is recessed within a porch or some kind of cover, it's best not to paint it in a cool shade, as it might make the exterior feel a little cold visually.

Instead, take inspiration from the era of your home when you're looking for colour ideas and consider a warming shade of pink, coral or burnt orange. Look at your brick colour for inspiration too, traditional bricks work well with these shades as they add a natural warmth.

3. Not considering existing stained glass

(Image credit: Paint & Paper Library)

There's nothing more beautiful than an original stained glazed door, all those intricate pieces of coloured glass changing hourly as the lights flows through them. Andy Greenall, head of design, Paint & Paper Library, explains:

'If you are lucky enough to have preserved an elegant period feature such as a decorative glass panel, celebrate it by picking out a colour from within the glasswork, or a darker tone of it. This will create a harmonious frame that really enhances the front of your home.’

The beauty of choosing a colour in this way is that your choice could be vast depending on how many colours are in the stained glass, so pick a colour that really resonates with you to.

Andy Greenall Social Links Navigation Head of design, Paint & Paper Library Andy Greenall leads the Design Team at Paint & Paper Library, specialists in premium paints and wallpapers for exclusive interior designers, architects, specifiers and homeowners all over the world. With a keen eye on products and brand, Andy oversees the development of all new paint colours and finishes, and a discerning range of contemporary, coordinating wallpapers. He also works closely with collaborative partner RIBA, which helps inform the brand’s ideas about the role of colour and pattern in interior architecture.

4. Forgetting you can add a contrasting colour around the door

(Image credit: Purlfrost)

A bold front door colour be be highlighted by a lighter shade painted on the surrounding stoneware. Allow the front door to take pride of place as it is the focal point.

'First impressions count, and your front door is no exception,' says Joanna Baumard, co-founder of Purlfrost. 'For a striking and colourful look opt to paint the frame in a different shade to the door, not only will this add a pop of playful colour to your exterior, but it also helps to accentuate door hardware, stained glass panels or door number stickers.'

5. Not realising you can match doors to windows

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

Rather like the trend of painting your walls to match your skirtings, you can apply the same interior design process to your exterior too.

It gives a lovely cohesive look that really adds value to the exterior of your home. It doesn't need to be a bright shade, if you're opting for this look then pick a colour that's more subtle and in keeping with the era of the property.

6. Thinking you can't be tonal

(Image credit: Dulux)

More often than not, we make our front doors stand out, with either bright or deep bold shades, which of course are striking in their own right. Another option that can look just as beautiful, is to paint your masonry a colour too, and match it tonally to your door.

A gently sky blue works wonders with a soft grey in a glossy finish. Other alternatives to consider are a tonal blue and pale pink, or why not choose two shades of the same colour like a pale coral and deeper shade for the door or two greens together?

7. Failing to paint the door surround

(Image credit: Farrow & Ball)

One of the most common front door colour mistakes is to forget to paint the wooden frame around the door in the same colour.

'Most people tend to frame their front door in white, i.e. the surrounding architrave - it’s much better to commit to painting everything in one colour – it gives a better scale and avoids the sharp contrast from white to colour especially if erring towards darks,' says Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador, Farrow & Ball.

8. Using pale colours on a busy road

(Image credit: Paint & Paper Library)

If you live on a busy road there's naturally going to be more general dust and debris that occurs from traffic passing by, so opting for a pale or white front door is a big no. Instead, choose a darker colour which will hide it better.

'When choosing a colour for your front door, consider the colour of other surfaces seen around it, such as the reddish hue of exposed brickwork, the natural shades of stone or, perhaps, painted render,' says Andy Greenall, head of design, Paint & Paper Library.

'To create a truly striking entrance, use a bold, characterful colour such as ‘Deep Water Green’ as a focal point. Bold shades like this have real stand-out in a crisp palette of ‘Clean White’ painted render and an opposing dark shade such as New Black or Ibex on traditional ironwork.’

9. Choosing a colour that doesn't represent you

(Image credit: Annie Sloan)

If you're restriction free in terms of conservation rules and don't live in a listed property then choose a colour that reflects your personality and style.

You don't need to play safe if you don't want to especially if your home is set back off the road or down a lane, no one will see your bold and beautiful choices if you're worried what they might think!

Sunshine yellow is perhaps one of the happiest colours to choose and one we feel sure will bring you joy every time you walk up your path.

10. Considering a colour and not honouring the exterior

(Image credit: Stone & Ceramic Warehouse)

If you love cohesion and live in a property that needs to retain it's authenticity then carefully consider your front door colour choices, as Jo Oliver-Singh, director of The Stone & Ceramic Warehouse explains:

'When it comes to exterior design, maintaining a cohesive and harmonious look is key. Painting your door a different colour when the rest of your exterior is monochromatic can be a mistake that disrupts the overall aesthetic balance of your home.

'Monochromatic exteriors rely on the simplicity and elegance of a single colour palette to create a unified and seamless appearance. This design approach emphasises clean lines, architectural features, and the overall symmetry of the house. By introducing a contrasting colour to the door, you risk undermining this sense of harmony and visual cohesion.'

FAQs

How do I choose an exterior front door colour? ‘Selecting a new front door colour can be hugely satisfying, not least because the right shade always has the magic ability to look ‘just right’. Three important considerations are: the age and corresponding architectural style of the building, the colour of any natural materials that surround the door, and the design detail of the door itself (including the door furniture, be it shiny brass or rustic wrought iron). Andy Greenall, head of design, Paint & Paper Library. 'Think about the environment your home is in and look at all your neighbours front door's, whilst I’m not advocating a homogenous street of blandness you probably won’t want to scream your individuality (or should you?) in a street of conformity. If all dark navy blue or black look for something with nuance and interest whilst still fitting into the dark mould – an elegant chocolate shade, a sophisticated gunmetal blue or even a smart aubergine purple/black would look great,' advises Patrick O'Donnell, brand ambassador, Farrow & Ball.