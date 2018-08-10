Plan a staycation or two at the UK hotels with the most inspiring interiors

A hotel needn’t just be a place to grab dinner and rest your head after a big day out. It can also be a brilliant source of decorative inspiration – and a good way to test run if you could really live with that loud wallpaper/bath at the end of the bed/statement sofa.

We asked our friends at the Good Hotel Guide to help us choose the UK hotels with the most inspiring interiors. So from antique-filled country houses to cool, contemporary style by the sea, here are our top picks.

Artist Residence, London

Charlotte and Justin Salisbury are one dynamic and stylish couple. And their small collection of four quirky and characterful hotels most definitely reflects this.

You could also stay in Cornwall, Bright and the Cotswolds, but our pick is their Pimlico-based residence. Like the others, it offers an innovative use of space and a cleverly thought through mix of vintage pieces. Cheerful and modern, but with a sense of rustic ease about it as well, it brings a touch of East London chic as well as understated luxury with its roll top baths and tin ceiling tiles.

Stay here: Artist Residence, London

The Pig in the Wall, Southampton

Known as a foodie haven, The Pig in the Wall is a Georgian house set into the medieval town wall. Eclectic throughout, it is all exposed brick, bare floorboards and mismatched furnishings, vintage china, and gilt-framed portraits.

The perfect environment to tuck into your smoked salmon and ciabatta or ham and cheese croissant.

Stay here: The Pig in the Wall, Southampton

Chapel House, Cornwall

Once an 18th-century admiral’s town house, Chapel House is now a chic and contemporary B&B by the sea. Still, just enough of its original features shine through to give it character. Lots of white walls and soft blue furnishings give this house a beachy vibe. And the walls serve as a revolving gallery of works curated by the Newlyn School of Art.

Dark wood antique furniture sits beautifully against the understated colour schemes, while views take in the harbour and Mount’s Bay all the way to Lizard Point.

Stay here: Chapel House, Cornwall

Lime Wood, Hampshire

The ultimate example of contemporary luxury, Lime Wood offers cool, calm spaces across the main building, and its cottages and lodges. The Regency period of the house softens the modern design, but it is unmistakably contemporary in both service and style.

A restful vibe is created through the use of muted colours and plenty of natural materials. And there’s plenty of ‘letting the outdoors in’ going on, using foliage and lots of light.

Stay here: Lime Wood, Hampshire

Hannah’s, Winchester

A B&B like no other, Hannah’s fuses townhouse chic with a rural vibe through the use of stripped wood floors, grey blankets, white linens and elaborate fireplaces. It is just the right level of stylish – fused with just the right level of warm and welcoming.

Squashy sofas sit near heavy timber doors, fresh flowers are peppered throughout, and the food and drink contributes to the sense of style with plenty of local and home-made baked goods. Yum!

Stay here: Hannah’s, Winchester

The Dial House, Norfolk

If you’re after a lesson in how to layer bold patterns and colours, book a stay at this transformed Georgian house. Its eclectic design and seemingly jarring colours work extraordinarily well, bringing together a wealth of interesting furniture and soft furnishings.

Bathrooms offer a grand design and Italianate marble, while afternoon tea is served on flawlessly chic china. For anyone inspired by the hotel, it doubles up as an interiors shop, so almost everything is also for sale.

Stay here: The Dial House, Norfolk

Strattons, Norfolk

A bohemian, family-friendly hotel, Strattons is down a quiet little lane in the middle of town and offers comfort and style in one. Stay in the Palladian-style main house and converted outbuildings, each with quirky details such as a Moroccan-style tented ceiling or a mermaid mosaic.

Individuality is the name of the game here, all topped off with exquisitely good food.

Stay here: Strattons, Norfolk

The Bingham, Surrey

The Bingham offers a tranquil and luxurious spot away from the madness of London, but is within easy reach. Set on the river at Richmond-upon-Thames, the Georgian property houses newly refurbished bedrooms with a Scandinavian style.

Restored Mid-century pieces of furniture feature heavily, though each room has its own character, with a copper roll top bath here or a splash of unexpectedly vibrant colour there.

Stay here: The Bingham, Surrey

Tresanton, Cornwall

Talented interior designer Olga Polizzi owns Tresanton, so it is – as expected – a beautifully decorated hotel by the sea. There are the relaxed colour schemes you’d imagine of a coastal property (white, blues, greens). But Olga has given things a stylish twist using unexpectedly intricate patterns.

This place is a lesson in understated elegance – there’s a relaxed vibe and carefully selected Cornish art and antiques throughout. Its to-die-for views take in the nearby St Anthony’s Lighthouse.

Stay here: Tresanton, Cornwall

Time to get packing –and snapping!