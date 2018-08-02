These are the most-viewed holiday homes for sale on Zoopla right now

Which one will you set your heart on? Our fave is number three!

As much as we’re enjoying this British summer, there’s always the niggling doubt that next year’s will be a washout. That’s why we have A Place In The Sun on series link, and that’s why we are constantly browsing property websites, waiting for the next French chateau or Spanish villa to pop onto the market.

And it seems we’re not alone. With holiday season in full swing, Zoopla is seeing a surge of people looking for a more permanent oversees escape. They’ve shared with us their most-viewed holiday homes for sale over the past month – and you’re not too late to put in an offer. Any one want to go in with us on number three?!

5. Dreamy chateau in Charante, southwest France

Got £3.8 million burning a hole in your pocket? No, we’d don’t either. But if we did, we’d be tempted to splurge on this six-bedroom chateau in the Limousin region of France.

Its history is impressive. Built in 16th Century on the site of an ancient 12th Century fortress of the 12th century, it was owned by a noble family for generations. They were extremely well connected, and close to royals King Henry IV, King Louis XIII and King Louis XIV.

Surrounded by a moat, the castle has lost none of its splendour – all of its 20 rooms have been fully restored. The only downside? Just think of the heating bills in winter!

4. 19-bedroom chateau in the Dordogne, France

Six bedrooms not enough for you? How about 19?! This chateau in the heart of the Dordogne was once home to Emperor Napoleon III’s advisor, and is on the market for a right royal £1.75million.

There are more than 50 rooms in total, including a library and your own chapel. We think it would make a great wedding venue!

Think it has business potential? Escape to the Chateau: DIY – top tips from Dick and Angel

3. Villa with sea views, Port Andratx, Mallorca

Next, to paraphrase Derek Zoolander, we have a house that is ‘really, really, really, ridiculously good-looking’. Located on the Balearic island of Mallorca, the eight-bedroom villa in Port Andratx boasts uninterrupted sea and mountain views and an incredible pool.

*sigh*. You can see why this is our favourite. I mean, look at that vista! And the cost of all this luxury? Well, we can’t tell you – It’s POA. But if you’re brave enough to make enquiries, you can find out.

Wherever you look you’ll be met with a breathtaking sight – whether it’s at the interior decor or out of the window. Mallorca, here we come!

2. Villa with pool, Florida, USA

Interestingly, the second hottest property on our list is also the least expensive. Coming in at £190,504, this three-bedroom villa in Rotonda West, Florida, backs onto a golf course and has its own pool, so it’s great for anyone that likes to keep active.

1. Luxury detached villa, Costa Blanca, Spain

Top of the list is this off-plan, new-build three-bedroom villa in a golf resort in the southern Costa Blanca. Because it’s off plan, you can choose the spec of the interiors yourself. And decide if you want a pool, solarium or both.

Located under an hour from Alicante airport, it would make a great holiday or permanent home for a sun-loving Brit. It’s on the market for £257,751.

Would you like to be living the dream in one of these fabulous properties? And which one would you choose?