This is the UK’s ideal garden – but do you think it’s a horticultural hit?

This is what our perfect plot would look like, according to a new survey

They say Britain is a nation of gardeners – but we don’t necessarily agree on what makes the ideal garden. From artificial versus real grass to the proper use for a shed, debates rage backdoors up and down the nation.

But what if the country were to compromise? Then, what would make it into the ultimate outdoor space? Well it’s funny you should ask, because the peeps at MyVoucherCodes have just conducted a survey of more than 2,000 Brits to find out.

They’ve used the results to build up a CGI version of the ‘Great British Garden’… and here’s what it looks like.

Topping of the list of features people wanted in their dream garden was ‘their own trees’, with 69 per cent of the vote. In joint second place was ‘grass floor rather than artificial grass’, with 68 per cent preferring not to fake it, and ‘stone walkways’.

More generally, eight out of 10 people asked said they’d like their garden to be filled with wildlife. To help with this, the ideal garden includes a bird feeder and a water fountain to attract creatures. Horticulturist Wendy Desyllas has also suggested the plot be filled with flowers that encourage pollinating visitors such as bees and butterflies.

Interestingly, when it came to garden furniture and hard landscaping, Noughties favourites like decking and ponds proved not as popular as more extravagant purchases such as hot tubs and outdoor heating. And while outdoor entertaining was important to some, a modest 56 per cent said a table and chairs would be essential to their ideal garden. A gas or electric barbecue was deemed key for 35 per cent, and a pizza oven was a must-have for 22 per cent.

It seems keeping the kids happy is more important, with 47 per cent voting for ‘play features’ like a swing, slide or treehouse.

Of course, we can’t talk about a UK garden without mentioning the good old shed. And despite the rise of man caves and ‘she sheds’, it seems we are still a practical bunch at heart. A mighty 66 per cent voted that ‘a shed used as storage’ would be part of their dream garden.

The ‘grow your own’ movement hasn’t lost momentum either, with 51 per cent stating they’d want space to grow fruit and veg. Another 44 per cent said they’d require a treehouse to do so. Tom and Barbara would be proud!

Green fingered or not, does this sum up your perfect plot? Or do you have very different plans for your outdoor space?