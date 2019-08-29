When it comes to giving our homes the DIY treatment the internet can be an invaluable resource.

From articles on everything from upcycling tired furniture to how to fit shelves, the World Wide Web is a veritable hive of useful tips and tricks.

So it will come as no surprise to learn that the nation has been frantically Googling a number of key DIY terms in order to brush up on their renovating prowess.

Research conducted by Safestyle UK – one the UK’s leading providers of replacement windows and doors – has ranked the top ten DIY annual searches, and more than one may be familiar to those who’ve attempted to don a tool belt at least once in their lives.

The firm crawled through 1.2 million terms to unearth which household queries are spearheading the new “Google it Yourself” movement.

Topping list was how to fix a leaky tap (422,000) with the ranking completed by the following terms:

How to bleed a radiator (316,420) How to treat damp (143,400) How to read an electric meter (84,220) How to read a gas meter (62,400) How to fit laminate flooring (59,500) How to hang a door (59,360) How to hang a picture frame (33,550) How to change a lightbulb (32,130) How to put up a curtain pole (32,110)

If the above is anything to go by it seems that a nation of homeowners is keen to give things ago before reaching for the phone and getting the professionals in, though some tasks on the list are definitely more doable, and more affordable, to tackle than others.

Are you an avid DIYer with with one hand on an allen key and the other hovering over your computer mouse?