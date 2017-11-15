Can you guess which is the Ideal and which is the Great Deal?

We may be biased, but we think the Ideal Home collection at Very is full of beautiful statement pieces. Not least its stunning Shoreditch table lamp! Plus, if you’ve you’ve had your eye on Tom Dixon’s Beat lamp but can’t stretch to the £420 price tag, our lamp is an affordable compromise.

Have you worked out which one is the designer version yet?

More lighting ideas: Put your home in the spotlight with Ideal Home at Very

Right, it’s time to put you out of your misery. The lamp on the left is our ‘Very’ own Shoreditch design.

Its unusual double-hinged black stem is hugely practical, allowing you to angle the light precisely for reading a book, shopping on your tablet or catching up on paperwork. For that reason, it doesn’t just make a great desk lamp – you could also position it on a side table in a living room. Or why not splash out and buy two, and place them either side of your bed? That still leaves you with a saving of £360!

The shade, made from satin brass, gives this lamp a cheeky bit of personality, not to mention glamour.

Buy now: Ideal Home Shoreditch Matt Black and Satin Brass Table Lamp, £39.99, Very

Available from Heal’s, the Beat lamp has a similar cone-shaped shade but features a brass stem and on/off button. The latter is easy to pick out against the black base, so you won’t be fumbling around to find it in the dark. It’s also available with a black shade and stem (and a brass hinge and button).

Wondering why the Heal’s version costs so much more? Well there is a good reason. According to the Heal’s website, each lamp is handmade in northern India ‘using the disappearing art of spinning and hand-beating brass’. Therefore, there’s a five-to-six-week lead time on orders, but every lamp is unique.

Buy now: Beat table lamp by Tom Dixon, £420, Heal’s

Both are gorgeous – but will you be choosing to splurge or save?