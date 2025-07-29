Dunelm just dropped the second installment of its collaboration with designer Sophie Robinson, following the huge success of the first range which was the number one bestselling collection in its new Westfield White City store. Among many other gorgeous and wildly colourful pieces - in keeping with Sophie’s signature style - the drop includes a very stylish Sophie Robinson ceramic table lamp with a design that rivals that of a Pooky lamp double the price.

I’ve been thinking about this lamp and wanting to talk about it for the past few months, ever since being first introduced to the new Sophie Robinson x Dunelm range back in May. It makes for a great bedroom lighting idea that will adorn the bedside table with its statement, sculptural design and bold colours, both of which are big lighting trends of 2025.

Dunelm x Sophie Robinson Ceramic Table Lamp £75 at Dunelm While the texture and the finish are spot on compared to Pooky's Stucco lamp, the shape is more similar to the Murphy table lamp from Pooky. Pooky Stucco Regular Table Lamp £140 at Pooky Pooky's Stucco table lamp is available in three different sizes and several colourways, but the lampshade is not included in the price, making it even more pricey with the shade on top.

What struck me first upon seeing the £75 Dunelm x Sophie Robinson lamp is its similarity to the Pooky Stucco table lamp that’s selling for £140 – that’s almost twice as the Dunelm lamp and yet it’s quite a bit smaller and the price doesn’t even include the lampshade.

(Image credit: Future/Sara Hesikova)

Why should you invest in this lamp?

Who doesn’t love getting a designer-style piece for less? I sure do, especially when it’s designed by a highly respected designer like Sophie Robinson for a more budget-friendly brand like Dunelm.

It’s available in two colourways - one called ‘jade’ which comes with a dark green base and a yellow and light pink patterned lampshade and the other called ‘cobalt’ with a dark blue base and pink and purple chequered shade - but the green one is the winner for me personally.

(Image credit: Dunelm)

‘This season, we’ve centred on richer greens, burgundy and orange shades to create a warmer, cosier colour palette that tells the brain it’s hibernating time,’ Sophie says, referencing the autumn/winter-centric colour scheme of the newly launched range compared to the first installment of the Dunelm x Sophie Robinson collection.

But perhaps the most notable feature of the lamp - which also makes it so alike to the Pooky design - is the textured ceramic base that looks like it’s been covered in individual plant leaves or flower petals all over its surface.

‘I love layering different patterns and textures to make the bedroom feel like a nest – cosy and inviting,’ Sophie adds.

With several of the new styles already being out of stock, I recommend snapping one of these lamps asap if it’s caught your eye. Otherwise, you might regret it later!