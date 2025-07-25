Your guests will never know these 6 designer-look buys are from Argos – they’re perfect for elevating your home on a budget

Guys, Argos is killing it this season, and these are the designer look buys available on the Argos website that prove it.

I’ll be the first to admit that I love nice things and I hate spending money. So, when it comes to nailing home decor trends , I make it my mission to find designer-look items with a purse-friendly price tag.

Argos Home does exactly that, and I even had to do a double-take when I first spotted the collection online. The products are sleek, well-made, and I’d never have believed they came from Argos. So, without further ado, these are my top six designer-look buys you can nab at Argos.

(Image credit: Habitat)

My top pick was undoubtedly the Habitat Wilderness Large Arc Floor Lamp (£140) and I don’t even think I have to explain why. Retro styles have been a huge part of this year’s lighting trends , and this gorgeous, gold lamp is perfect for adding some Art Deco drama to your home.

It stands at over two meters high. It has an elegant arched stem and opulent globe shade. There’s no denying this lamp will have a big impact on your living room ideas . And the reviews agree with me, too.

‘I purchased this about a month ago, after having my eye on it for a while. So glad I bit the bullet, it looks fab in my lounge. I am so happy with it. Even my husband commented on how nice it was!’ says one.

‘Lamp is beautiful. Exactly as it appears on the website. Heavy base and quality build. Very good price, looks way more expensive. Finishes our new living room beautifully and is just what we were looking for. Perfect,’ says another.

Habitat Wilderness Large Arc Floor Lamp £140 at Argos This is one of the most opulent floor lamps I've seen, standing at a whopping two meters high. For £140, I think this is a great price, especially when you consider the scale of this lamp. GFW Orleans 2 Drawer Coffee Table - Mango Wood Effect £140 at Argos This retro-look coffee table sets the tone for a stylish living room. Its ample storage space makes it a great choice for large households, too. Paoletti Empire Geometric Cushion - Teal - 45x45cm £14 at Argos Combing gold with rich jewel tones of green and blue, this cushion screams opulance. It's a subtle additon that will elevate your sofa at a tiny cost. Habitat Emir Totum Mango Wood Table Lamp Base Only - Natural £50 at Argos Crafted from mango wood, this lamps warm, natural finish is perfect for creating a cosy space. It's subtle brass details make this lamp look far more expensive than its price tag. Just note that the base and shade are sold seperately. Argos Home Gold Framed Irregular Wall Mirror - 90x60cm Was £50 now £33.50 at Argos For £33.50, this large mirror is a total steal, and a high-end look to boot. It has a mid-century inspired shape and reviews praise its value for money and stunning look. Habitat Chain Geo Woven Throw - Brown - 125x150cm £28 at Argos This soft, handcrafted caramel coloured cotton throw has a luxe-looking, designer-esque pattern that is perfect for your bed or sofa.

I'm sure you'll agree all of the home buys could be mistaken for a higher end brand. Which one are you checking out on?