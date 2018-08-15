The problem-solving storage that will save your home from clutter

Keep things tidy with Ideal Home and Very

Aah, school holidays. Isn’t it lovely having the kids at home? But we could do without their toys out on the floor, pens and paper strewn across the table, and odd pieces of clothing hung from random pieces of furniture. If you’ve already trodden on one Lego brick too many this summer, you need to read on. We’ve picked out our favourite clutter-busting buys from the Ideal Home collection at Very, so you can restore some order ASAP.

1. The wonder wardrobe

Not only is this wardrobe excellent value, its classic design also makes it very versatile. Sure, you could use it in a bedroom or nursery, but it could also serve as a hallway coat and shoe store. You could even add your own shelves and use it as a pantry.

Buy now: Ideal Home New Hannah 2 Door 1 Drawer Wardrobe, £219, Very

2. The handy baskets

Get all those craft materials, notebooks and small toys organised with these brightly coloured boxes.

Buy now: Ideal Home Set of 2 Lidded Boxes, £22.99, Very

3. The storage bed

If there’s any room where good storage is essential, it’s a bedroom. Well, how are you expected to sleep when there’s a nightmare of mess around you? That’s why this is the bed of dreams in every sense. not only does it have a fabulous luxe look, but also the mattress base lifts up to reveal a spacious storage area beneath.

You don’t have to be Geoff Capes to use it, either. The whole thing is powered by two hydraulic arms that keep it safely raised until you push it back down again.

Buy now: Ideal Home Allure Fabric Lift Up Storage Bed Frame, from £599, Very

4. The spacious sideboard

Balanced storage can make or break a living room. Too little and yours will be far from the stress-free retreat you intended, but too much can also make a room feel that bit too functional. A good solution is to have one generous piece of furniture that can meet all your needs – like this rustic rough-sawn sideboard. There’s plenty of space for decorative items on top, and the cupboards below have an adjustable and removable shelf.

Buy now: Ideal Home Wiltshire Large Sideboard, £219, Ideal Home

Just because school’s out for summer, the clutter needn’t be!