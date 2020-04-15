We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The RHS has revealed that you can still attend the Chelsea Flower Show this year. RHS Director General, Sue Biggs, announced that they will be creating an online Virtual RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May.

In an open letter to gardening friends and the horticultural community, the RHS revealed that they were saddened to have cancelled the Chelsea Flower show and other events until 30th June. However, they have come up with a solution to continue to inspire the nation’s gardens.

Virtual RHS Chelsea Flower Show

‘Two things have become very evident since these cancellations,’ wrote Sue Biggs. ‘The first is that so many, whether watching on the BBC or attending the show, whilst understanding the decision, feel such an immense hole in their lives and deep disappointment that RHS Chelsea will not take place this year.’

‘The second is how many feel they need gardening in their life now more than ever before for their mental physical wellbeing during this national emergency,’ she added.

‘For these reasons, and to do more to support the industry, the RHS will create a Virtual RHS Chelsea Flower Show, to celebrate our great horticultural industry and gardening heritage.’

The show is still in its very early stages of being planned. Unfortunately, due to circumstances, the actual show won’t be able to be created at The Royal Hospital Chelsea. However, the RHS is looking into other ways to bring the show to life online.

‘We are looking at what we can do on our RHS website and other platforms for people to enjoy and to share the joy of gardening,’ explains Sue Biggs. ‘We will, of course, be asking for the ideas and involvement of growers, nurseries, designers, landscapers and trade stands too and look forward to sharing ideas very soon.’

The virtual show will run from the 18th to the 23rd of May.