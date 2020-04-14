We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

If you are quickly running out of fun things to do at home. There are plenty of adventures you and your family can go on from the comfort of your sofa.

Across the UK, and the world, theatres, museums and holiday businesses are continuing to find ways to entertain everyone at home. As long as you have a computer at home you can catch a West End musical or even go on safari.

Here are our current top picks of just a few of the wonderful days out you can experience, all while staying at home.

Fun things to do at home

1. Watch a West End musical

Andrew Lloyd Weber has made some of his most famous musical productions available to stream for free online. Over the weekend Jesus Christ Superstar was available to watch on The Shows Must Go On YouTube channel.

A new show will be streamed each Friday at 7 pm for the next seven weeks. It will be available for 48 hours. You can subscribe to keep in the loop about what shows are coming up.

andrewlloydwebber.com

2. Enjoy a play from the National Theatre

The National Theatre will be making shows from its archives available to watch for free on it’s YouTube channel. The five-star production of Jane Eyre will be available to watch until 16th April. Then from 7 pm on the same day, you’ll be able to catch the magical production of Treasure Island.

nationaltheatre.org.uk/nt-at-home

3. Go on safari in South Africa

If you have always fancied going on Safari now is your chance. You can catch up with lions, elephants and hyena’s on one of the twice-daily safaris on the Djuma Private Game Reserve in South Africa’s Sabi Sand.

Each safari is 3 hours long, with the sunrise safari staring at 5 am, and 2.30 pm for the sunset safari. Why not get the whole family together, dressed up with snacks for the virtual trip.

twitch.tv/wildearth/

4. Indulge in a Shakespearan classic

The Globe is showing six plays for free on its YouTube channel. Each play will be shown on a rotation of two weeks. It is currently showing Hamlet, with Romeo and Juliet premiering on Youtube on 20th April 7 pm.

If you want even more from the bard, you can also rent and purchase other films on Globe Player.

shakespearesglobe.com/watch/

5. Experience an ocean adventure

Explore the coral reefs via Jet Lagged’s 360-degree videos. You can go swimming with sharks and turtles, swivelling the camera around to explore the environment around you. If you have a VR headset, take it a step further and immerse yourself in the deep blue.

thejetlagged.com

6. Explore landmarks around the world

While we’re stuck at home, why not take a snoop around the most famous residence in the UK? Buckingham Palace. You might not catch a glimpse of the Queen on this virtual tour of the palace, but you can oogle vast ballrooms and the sumptuous interiors.

For something more down to earth, why not take a 360-degree tour of Stone Henge, via the Royal Heritage website.

royal.uk/virtual-tours-buckingham-palace

7. Take a baking lesson

Limited trips to the supermarket and plenty of time at home as turned us all into keen bakers. Why not truly fine-tune your skills with an online cookery class.

Video Of The Week

Bakery Bread Ahead is hosting a live cooking class on Instagram at 2 pm each day. Covering everything from scones to gluten-free doughnuts.

breadahead.com/live-bake

All of these activities are available for free. However, many of these businesses struggling financially themselves, consider making a small donation or supporting them in another way.

Just as a small thanking for preventing us from descending into boredom.