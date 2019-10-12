When investing in a big expense like a washing machine, you want it to last for as long as possible. Now thanks to new EU regulations, your washing machine warranty should extend to 10 years.

The minimum statutory warranty for electrical goods sold in the EU is currently two years.

The new legislation will come in from 2021 and applies to lighting, washing machines, dishwashers and fridges. Under the European Commission’s new standards, all manufacturers will need to make spare parts such as door gaskets and thermostats, available to professional repairers.

New EU washing machine warranty regulations

Not only is this good news for your bank account, especially as – fingers crossed – you won’t need to be able to shell out on replacing your appliances as frequently. But the new washing machine warranty is also great news for the environment.

The new measures were introduced as part of the EU’s Ecodesign Directive. This aims to reduce waste and carbon emissions by cutting demand for new products to be created and distributed, and the need for old ones to be disposed of.

Evidence suggests that extending the lifespan of a washing machine by just five years could be the equivalent of taking half a million cars off the road a year.

It is hoped that the new measures will ensure appliances have a longer life. Plus, provisions have been included in the new rules to make appliances more energy efficient.

It might not have slipped your attention that these new measures are part of an EU regulation. While all 28 EU governments agreed to the rules in January. By the time they come into force in 2021, Britain will (probably) have left the EU.

So, what does Brexit mean for your washing machine?

The good news is British films who want to sell to the EU after Brexit will have to follow the rules. So, even after Brexit if you’re buying from a well-known household appliance manufacturer your new washing machine or dishwasher SHOULD have a 10-year warranty.

However, at present, we can’t guarantee that will be the case.

The government has said that after Brexit the UK will continue to ‘match and even exceed EU eco-product regulations’ as part of a commitment to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Hopefully, that means some version of the EU rules will exist over here.

If you’re hankering after a new washing machine, maybe wait until 2021 before investing.