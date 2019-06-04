When it come to retro style fridge freezers, Hoover isn’t the brand that immediately springs to mind. A ruby red or pastel coloured Smeg fridge, maybe, but Hoover, no. Well, it might now be time for a rethink, and possibly a little jiggling around on your dream kitchen Pinterest board.

Hoover’s new model is not only oozing in retro charm, but is also less than half the price of a Smeg fridge! At last you can achieve that charming 50s kitchen look without breaking the bank.

Hoover retro fridge freezer

Buy now: Hoover Retro double door, £699, Currys

The fridge is available in two sizes – the largest stands at 1769mm, with a 311 litre capacity and includes a built in freezer. But the best bit is that it comes in at just £699! However, if you are looking for something a little more petit, a smaller fridge, measuring 960mm, with a 124 litre capacity is also available, and will squeeze in under a kitchen worktop.

Both come in cream and brilliant fire engine red, complete with a special-edition Hoover logo. Which ever model you go for, we’re sure it will leave your kitchen rock’n’rolling with some serious American diner vibes. The style continues inside with four adjustable shelves in the fridge and three crystal-clear door shelves made out of glass, finished in silver frame.

You’ll be happy to know that despite the retro design, the technology inside is all modern. The lighting inside the fridge is provided by LED lights, which not only laster longer than a standard bulb, but consume 15 times less electricity. The tall fridge freezer has an A+ energy rating, and the small version, an A++ rating.

Coming soon: Hoover Retro fridge 960mm, £TBC, Currys

‘Kitchen appliances of the future are actually heading back in time when it comes to looks as we’ve seen the rise in statement appliances,’ says Steve Macdonald, business director, Freestanding Division, Hoover Candy UK. “They are either vintage or look vintage, and instead of attempting to blend into their surroundings, they become a stylish focal point and instantly demand attention.’

‘With plenty of heritage in retro products, the Hoover retro fridge has combined 21st century technology with a design that looks at home in both traditional and modern kitchens,’ he adds.

However, we should issue you with this one small warning – you might catch yourself humming the theme from Grease every time you reach for the milk.