Interior design has come a long way in the last 30 years. But no matter which decade you’re in, there’s bound to be a style slip up somewhere along the way. And nowhere is this more evident than in a new analysis from home improvement site HomeAdvisor.

Looking to the pitfalls of the past, with the help of home décor and interiors consultant Pat McNulty, they unveiled some eye-watering examples of home trends that have somehow passed muster with homeowners at that time, but leave us scratching our heads in the present day.

Amalgamating them all into six core rooms, they’re the 1990s, 2000s and 2010s in one sweeping glance. Lets take a look at what’s on offer.

1990s Living Room

Where do we start in this living room? From the floral sofa to the the rag rolled walls and lacklustre pine cabinetry in the kitchen, these adjoining rooms scream run rather than relax. Even the parquet flooring isn’t enough to balance out design disasters that are the beaded curtains and chintzy stags head.

1990s Bedroom

Moving over to the 90s bedroom, things don’t get much better. When done right canopied beds can look oh-so-classy, but the above is more fairytale then fabulous. And lets move onto that inflatable armchair.Yes you can deflate it when not in use to make even more room for that shoe collection, but it’s hardly the epitome of comfort.

And while we’re always advocates of DIY, gold stencilling effect on purple walls may be taking things a bit too far.

2000s Living Room

Ten years on and things are still looking a bit ropey. From flatscreen TVs over the fireplace to ‘Tuscan kitchens’ – and yes that shade of sunshine yellow has it’s natural home on the continent – and a Beetlejuice inspired feature wall, it’s no wonder our eyes are struggling to focus.

2000s Bedroom

Fairy-lights and sleigh beds both have their place in 2019, but with a throughly up-to-date twist. Pairing brown and beige is never a good idea, but we can definitely understand the neutral-meets-neutral thinking behind it.

2010s Living Room

Apart from THAT unique coffee table, we have to confess to quite liking this mishmash of a room. Chalkboard walls and letterboards may not be to everyone’s taste but we have a feeling copper kitchen lighting and the rose gold and ‘millenial pink’ combo are here to stay.

2010s Bedroom

And last, but certainly not least on the list, is the 2010s bedroom. Lets kick things off with the gallery wall above the bed and move swiftly on to the barn doors leading to the ensuite. Again both have their place in the right doses/context.

Inspirational quotes on walls, are, however, something we could forgo, but have been known to be tastefully done. Think a monochrome framed quote and you’ll be along the right lines.

