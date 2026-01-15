Home decorator Ammarah Hasham is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts infusing her rental house with plenty of personality. See the rest of her articles here.

Yes, you read that right. In my defence, I got tired of babysitting the magnolia walls and wanted a quick budget-friendly solution. Before that, the only respect I ever gave duvet covers was the time I spent online learning how to fold them properly and learnt every method out there. The inside-out trick. The famous burrito roll. You name it.

But one night, while browsing the H&M website, I spotted a beautiful single duvet cover in a print that was quite popular at the time. Mind you, I am talking about 2020. The design was far too good to be burrito-ed. It deserved to be seen. I instantly knew it would make a dramatic focal point, and I had just the place in my mind to display it. Of course, the project had to involve some renter-friendly tweaks, which I’ll share below.

This DIY even made its way to Apartment Therapy, a feature I am still really proud of.

What I used

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Step by step

1. Prepare the wall

As a renter, no DIY is ever straightforward. I always need to take extra steps to protect the walls and make sure my projects are reversible with minimal damage. This is where self-adhesive vinyl comes in. You might recall it from my previous article where I talked about the different types of vinyl.

For this project, I covered the walls in clear sticky-back vinyl, the same one we used to cover schoolbooks. I stuck the vinyl panel by panel, making sure each one overlapped slightly where they met. I smoothed out any bubbles and wrinkles using a plastic card.

The vinyl acts as protective film and keeps the walls safe from any glue that might seep underneath. Since the adhesive is not very strong, it's easy to reverse the makeover.

Get the Ideal Home Newsletter Sign up to our newsletter for style inspiration, real homes, project and garden advice and shopping know-how Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2. Get the duvet cover ready

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

I unpicked the seams of the duvet cover because I only wanted to use the printed side for this project. I cut out the part with buttons, and to tidy the top and bottom edges, I ran double-sided tape along the corners, folded the fabric over the tape and ironed it for a neat finish. You can also use iron-on seam tape for this purpose.

3. Hold the fabric in place

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Ammarah Hasham) (Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Next, I stuck double-sided tape along the top edge of the vinyl-covered wall. Remember, the double-sided tape must go on top of the vinyl, not directly on the wall. The adhesive is strong and can damage paint, but placing it on the vinyl keeps the wall protected while still giving enough grip to hold the fabric in place.

You can use a couple of thumbtacks instead if you do not want to use double-sided tape.

4. Coat the wall

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Using a roller, I applied the wallpaper paste generously over the vinyl. I started from the top half and worked my way down. Then I placed the fabric onto the paste. Using a plastic card, I smoothed it out and removed any wrinkles or air bubbles. Some of the glue seeped out through the fabric, but I simply wiped it away with the card as I went.

Once the fabric was in place, I saturated it with more wallpaper paste and left it to dry for a full day.

5. Apply watercolour details

Once fully dry, I used watercolours and makeup brushes (could only find those at the time) to hand-paint over the whole piece for a bespoke look. It was the most fun part of the process, and even though I already loved the mural as it was, but adding the colour took it to the next level and made it feel like a one-off piece.

6. Add the finishing touches

I framed the sides of the fabric using thin wood trim for a finished look. It really made a huge difference to the whole mural vision that I had in my mind.

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

7. Paint over the vinyl

To tie everything together, I painted over the vinyl on either side using regular wall paint. The first coat was a bit patchy, but once I got the hang of it, three coats later with a roller, it finally came together. You can absolutely skip this step, but I wanted to add a contrasting colour to the design for a more customised look.

Total cost: Under £40.00

Next time you are out shopping or browsing online, keep an eye out. You might just find a stellar starting point for your next wall mural disguised as an ordinary fabric.

Head over to my Instagram to see the full video tutorial in action.

Disclaimer: My DIY projects do not contain any expert advice. I am only sharing the creative process behind the projects in my home knowing my rental limitations. Please be aware of the rules and terms governing your property before you take on any project.