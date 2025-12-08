Home decorator and content creator Grace H is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts on colourful home design, mixing vintage pieces with new and making personality-filled spaces. See the rest of her articles here.

Discovering new artists is one of my greatest pleasures, and over the past couple of years, I’ve often been asked about where I source art, how I find unique pieces, or how I know they’ll work in a room.

The beautiful thing about art is the complete freedom it offers - no choice is ever wrong if you genuinely love it. I never source pieces for a specific room. My philosophy is simple: buy what you love when you find it and then find a home for it. I believe this is the key to achieving that perfectly curated, eclectic look in your home.

Top Tip: Never frame a piece for a particular room; frame it for the art itself. Décor changes, but a well-sourced piece of art will last a lifetime.

Finding the perfect piece to hang over your mantle feels like striking gold. Filling the space above your sofa with large artwork creates instant cosiness, and adding art to unexpected corners is sure to fill your heart with joy. While I wish I had a never-ending pot of gold to buy more originals, there are so many brilliant ways to get the look for less.

Prints: The gateway to collecting

Instagram is an incredible, ever-changing catalogue for showcasing and buying amazing artwork. Most of the time, you buy direct from the artist, which always adds a real feel-good factor when you’re supporting the small guys instead of buying mass-produced pieces (no shade here - there’s room for both!).

I’ve found some exceptional sellers on Instagram. Be sure to check out: @studio_imo_art, @isobelharveyart, @lucymuss_art, @sophiewake_artist, @kirstylackie, @harrogatehouseinteriors, @nataliesavageart @frankiethorp (and many more over on my Instagram page).

Etsy is another goldmine for sourcing art, both vintage and new. One of my first investment pieces was a Lola Donoghue print I’ve had for over 8 years, and I still love it as much as the day it arrived rolled up in a tube, waiting to be framed (more on framing in a bit!).

Originals: Affordable treasures

As soon as I hear the words ‘original art’, my gut reaction is often, 'Ooh, that’s expensive'. The good news is that it absolutely doesn't have to be.

eBay, Instagram, and even Vinted all showcase great artists selling direct, and I've found some absolute bargains over the years. The trick is to keep your search vague.

Try terms like: ‘large original oil painting’ or ‘colourful painting’ and scroll regularly, as the really good ones get snapped up quickly. I found a large, already-framed painting in my living room for less than £50!

Trusted art sellers

If you're time-poor or not quite brave enough to scour the marketplaces, let an independent seller do the sourcing for you while still supporting small businesses.

Emily Hadley has the best eye for interesting pieces, with a knack for spotting both up-and-coming and established artists. I regularly find myself drooling over her collections - there is always a minimum of one or two pieces on my wish list at any given time.

I recently discovered @mileu.studios via Instagram and fell hard for an original @elizabeth.loveday.art piece that I couldn't stop thinking about. That's what it's all about - it's the feeling you get when you look at a piece, rather than searching for a particular colour to match a room.

McIntosh & Light is another favourite. They drop new art regularly, and the pieces are always interesting and expertly curated. You just have to be super speedy! I sourced a pair of oil paintings from them, and I love how they add charm to an otherwise forgotten corner of my kitchen

Another Tip: Always add art to a kitchen! You will never regret adding art or a lamp. Anything that helps a space feel less clinical is a 'yes' for me.

Domenica Marland has a fabulous selection of original art and prints. I recently purchased a @zenniethomas original with no idea where it would go; my heart was just drawn to it, so I knew it had to be mine.

I’ve purchased from Glassette's ‘Art Kiosk’ drops before, including a teeny tiny piece from @luciebgart that moves around my home depending on where it’s needed.

Framing: The final polish

I know, I know… it’s expensive. BUT in my honest opinion, it is ALWAYS worth the professional framing investment for special pieces (even if it means you have to save for a while first). It’s amazing how professional framing can suddenly elevate a limited-edition print tenfold.

One of my greatest joys is chatting with my local framers and hearing their suggestions that challenge my original ideas, like a different colour choice I hadn't even considered.

Go for Art Glass: Again, it's more expensive, but always choose art glass where possible. It protects the piece, eliminates glare, and truly allows the artwork to sing.

Colour Pairing: As a colour lover, a good rule of thumb is to pull out one of the colours in the artwork to use as a frame choice. Alternatively, look at the colour wheel and go for a tone darker, or mix things up entirely and choose a contrasting shade to really make the artwork pop.

If bespoke framing is out of your budget, consider buying a frame that is larger than the piece and adding a custom mount. There are loads of online retailers that can make a bespoke sized mount, so your piece looks more polished. Don’t be afraid to add a double mount with a little pop of colour, either! I use easyframe.co.uk because you can upload a snap of the artwork and play around with all of the different options.

The main thing is to simply choose the pieces that call out to you - even if you don't know why. If you keep finding yourself revisiting a website to stare at something, that piece is literally calling out to you to be its new owner. While I certainly don’t want to encourage living outside your means, a lot of sellers now offer pay-in instalments, so if the cost is putting you off, that is an option to explore.

Finally, redefine what "art" means. It can be anything you cherish: a framed family recipe, a heartfelt letter, a treasured vintage scarf, a tapestry, a beloved piece of fabric, a decorative plate, a tile, or a vintage sign given pride of place. I love this vintage sign that hangs pride of place in Dan from @a.modest.semi’s kitchen.

Another great example is the patchwork piece my friend Zelie made me last year; it hangs proudly in my kitchen. Its beauty is secondary to the personal story it holds.

If you love it, then get it up on the wall! All these little, personal details are what makes your house a true home.