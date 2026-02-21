Tapestries are making a comeback – how to embrace this trend without it feeling dated

No longer deemed dated, tapestries are having a real moment in contemporary interiors. With their sense of history, depth of colour and tactility, tapestries feel warmer and more intimate than framed prints, and they're making a comeback as a big home decor trend for 2026.

'The latest wall decor trend, tapestries are coming to the forefront, as we look to create homes that feel curated and inviting, and when done correctly, can be really rich and expressive,' says Helen Ashmore, head of design, Laura Ashley. 'When incorporating them into a contemporary home, the key is to treat tapestries or tapestry-inspired elements like statement wall art where they can really bring depth, warmth and character in ways that flat paint and some modern prints can't.'

However, there is an art to incorporating tapestries into an interior scheme – it's not as simple as simply hanging a print on the wall. We ask the experts for their top tips on embracing this trend without it feeling dated.

1. Let it guide the room's colour scheme

(Image credit: Studio McGee)

When incorporating a tapestry into a space, let it take centre stage and guide the room’s colour palette. Many interior designers, including Shea McGee, co-founder of Studio McGee, who created this space, are bringing these heritage-inspired pieces into hallways and landings, where the fabric provides the perfect antidote to harder surfaces and sets the tone for the home beyond.

Here, the dark ground of the tapestry is complemented by the grey cushions and the gold trim highlighted by the brass wall light. The rest of the scheme is kept bright and minimalist, which keeps the room feeling light and modern. For a similar classic design, try this Signare Woodpecker in Fruit Tree hanging available from Amazon.

2. Choose position with care

(Image credit: Future PLC/Polly Wreford)

Tapestries are bold decorative statements, so it's vital that you choose a spot that lets them speak.

'Tapestries are a clever way of filling large expanses of empty walls, making them ideal hallway wall decor,' explains Gemma Holsgrove, design director at Sims Hilditch . 'They add a sense of gravitas to the entrance hallway without overpowering. A tapestry not only enriches the aesthetic but also serves as a storytelling piece, giving the home character and history.'

If your hallway is on the narrow side or not suitable for large pieces of art, other ideal placements include above a large, low piece of furniture like a bed or sofa. In these spots, the furniture helps ground the piece and prevents it from looking too formal.

Whether used to make a statement in a hallway or as a bedroom wall art idea, it is important to keep the print to a minimum elsewhere in the room – minimalist floor covering, a more neutral bedspread and painted rather than patterned walls are a must.

3. Lean into more modern prints

(Image credit: Future PLC/Rachael Smith)

When looking for ways to give the traditional tapestry trend a more modern update, look beyond heritage designs.

Play with different textures and designs until you find the right fit for your space – perhaps an authentic suzani that introduces more vibrant colour combinations and a different texture; maybe a softer, floral piece that channels a more cottage-core aesthetic, or a more modern design that draws inspiration from contemporary art.

Etsy has an exceptional range of pieces from vintage finds to handcrafted one-of-a-kind designs.

4. Mix old and new to keep the look fresh

(Image credit: Neptune)

'Embracing antique tapestries without them feeling dated requires creating a deliberate mix of old and new in your room scheme. Clean-lined furniture that has a touch of mid-century modernity, offset with antique textile, brings depth and character to a space, helping it to feel warm and inviting,' says Meaghan Hunter, art director and senior stylist at Neptune.

'The intent is to treat the tapestry as vibrant, textured art rather than traditional decor. It's been hung on a contemporary bronze pole fixing – like this from Amazon – and positioned centrally behind the sofa to anchor the room, like you would a large-scale painting – helping to define the room's focal point and break up a large wall.'

Fixing can play a huge role in the aesthetic. Try Mahogany Quilt Wall Hangers like these from Amazon for a more minimalist look, or this wood look curtain rail for a more country design, also from Amazon.

5. Embrace tapestries prints on accessories

(Image credit: Bombay Sprout)

'If a full textile or piece feels too overwhelming, then choosing tapestry-inspired prints on wallpaper, upholstery, cushions and lampshades will allow you to introduce the look more softly,’ says Helen Ashmore, head of design, Laura Ashley. 'Keep the look fresh by mixing in modern finishes in glass, metal and stone for contrast, resulting in a layered design scheme that feels endearing, inviting and comforting.'

Rugs are a great way to bring tapestry prints into your home, especially if you are cautious about dressing walls with tapestries.

'Suzanis are usually found in textiles, but I loved the idea of translating their artistry for the floor – like the Samarkand design featured above. Scaling up the motifs so they could really breathe and refining the colours into something more liveable and timeless. The result is bold and joyful, but with an earthy softness that works beautifully in real homes,' explains Zara Bolingbroke-Kent, founder and designer at Bombay Sprout.

We're definitely here for this trend. Would you give it a go?