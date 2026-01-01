Self-adhesive vinyl is my genius hack for rental homes – a tried and tested option to give any area a new look, from walls to kitchen cupboards

Home decorator Ammarah Hasham is one of Ideal Home's new Open House contributors, sharing her thoughts infusing her rental house with plenty of personality. See the rest of her articles here.

Where are my fellow renters, ready for a New Year home refresh but still held back by tenancy rules? That whole ‘new year, new you’ pull comes in strong, even when your space makes it feel out of reach, doesn’t it?



I know the feeling. The urge to change things up is real, but the rules make this whole idea unnecessarily stressful. That’s exactly why self-adhesive vinyl takes centre stage in nearly every makeover I do. Why, you ask? Because it is my tried and tested option, and if you are new to it, I hope this article gives you a simple understanding of what it can do.

What is self-adhesive vinyl?

Self-adhesive vinyl is a thin, water resistant and flexible material with an adhesive backing. Think of it as a giant roll of sticker designed for grown up projects. You can cut it to size, peel off the backing and press it onto a smooth surface.

In the interior world it is often known as contact paper or peel-and-stick vinyl. The method of covering a surface in vinyl is called wrapping, where you cover the area with this peel and stick film to give it a new look. It is a really simple way to freshen up a surface without using any paint or wallpaper.

Why I love it so much

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Being a renter, I have used it to update boring corners, cover tired surfaces and even paint over it (yes, really), but my appreciation for it truly grew back in 2020. I had a beautiful oriental Graham and Brown wallpaper, but I knew I couldn’t put it straight on the walls. So I came up with a method where self-adhesive vinyl helped me apply the wallpaper in my rental (can you believe that?) and still keep it removable. Think of it as turning regular wallpaper into a peelable version. I LOVE this stuff!



But before we take on any projects, let us get to know vinyl a little better.

1. Clear sticky black plastic

Yes, it’s the same one many of us used to cover schoolbooks. Do not let the memories of wrestling with that application haunt you because on the walls this film behaves very differently. It is thin, flexible and easy to move around, and the low tac makes the removal hassle free. Whenever I apply wallpaper in my rental, I start with a layer of clear sticky back plastic. A protective vinyl with a soft adhesive.

Decorative self-adhesive wallpaper

Decorative self-adhesive vinyl such as DC FIX has become a firm favourite for renters who want a quick visual impact without any long-term commitment. It comes in a wide range of patterns, colours and surface finishes, which makes it easy to match your style and create a bespoke look when paint it off limits. Also dubbed contact paper, I have used it across my rental and can confirm that it is durable, budget friendly and beginner friendly.

The thicker material works beautifully on furniture, kitchen cupboards and high-traffic areas. I updated my sink vanity with DC FIX, and it has held up quite well over the years as it is water resistant. I wouldn’t use it on my walls, though.

Blackboard self-adhesive vinyl

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

Blackboard vinyl is both decorative and functional with a matt, chalk-friendly finish and a peel and stick surface. It is great for kitchen command centres, children’s play corners, pantry labels or furniture projects. The material is water-resistant, and the adhesive is stronger than clear sticky back plastic. It feels more like premium renter-friendly contact paper.

I applied blackboard vinyl on the tiles in my bathroom and painted a mural over it. It is great for busy spaces, high moisture areas and is easy to peel off. Although self-adhesive blackboard vinyl is a fun and practical material, I would not place it directly on the walls in my rental.



If you have been curious about giving peel and stick vinyl a try, consider this your sign. Start small, trust the process and let yourself experiment. And please, always do a patch test first.



Disclaimer: My DIY projects do not contain any expert advice. I am only sharing the creative process behind the projects in my home knowing my rental limitations. Please be aware of the rules and terms governing your property before you take on any project.