Let's talk about our narrow hallway, a feature that I have seen a lot in my rental journey. They are often designed this way because it gives more room to the areas that matter, such as the bedrooms and living quarters. When my children were young, my focus always sat heavily on keeping this area under control, but our current hallway was far more petite than any of my previous homes. The struggle felt fairly intense. It became such a practical corner that I rarely put any energy into decorating it, because a narrow hallway needs more thought than people realise.



You know what they say, first impressions matter. A hallway sets the mood of the home long before you reach the main rooms. Almost like a trailer for a film, it gives a small preview of the life lived inside.



As the children grew older, I knew I had to relaunch this space in a way that worked for our family, with colour and clever tricks.

Here's the simple tool kit I used to shape this hallway around our lifestyle.

I embraced the magnolia

Yes, you read that right. I can easily rant about not being allowed to paint walls in rentals, but this tiny hallway is a different story. It is one of those few places where I genuinely don’t mind magnolia. Magnolia has its strengths. It brightens the space and bounces the light around beautifully.

Gallery wall to the rescue

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

I always wanted this tiny space to reflect our personality, and nothing speaks your language louder than a gallery wall. I used a mix of frames, to create height and a playful art display keeping it all renter friendly with Command strips, light weight frames and a few small nails where needed.

I pulled colours from the other rooms, giving the hallway the sense of continuity with the rest of the house. The result? A colour packed hallway with personality, where much-maligned magnolia proved to be just the backdrop it needed.

I laid a rug

I balanced the graphic photos with a floral traditional rug to ground the space. It brings warmth back into the hallway and stops the artwork from feeling too sharp. If you are a design purist, look away. The rug might feel on the smaller size, but our cats love it, it came from one of my previous rentals in Qatar and holds a thread of memory. The dark tones hide marks well, so it stays.

I added a statement light

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

This huge, pleated shade is a strong move in a tiny space, but this is where I wanted to push boundaries with my personal expression and bold design elements. I leaned right into the unexpected red theory and hung a solid red lampshade from H&M Home.



One tip I stand by is choosing a larger light for a small space. It sits like a jewel and creates an illusion of grandeur. Also, it is totally reversible.

I hung a mirror

A mirror in a tiny hallway is an age-old trick that actually works hard for the space. It pulls in every bit of light and bounces it back into the narrow space, making things feel less boxed. We also added removable frosted vinyl film on the door to soften any harsh light.

And yes, I hung the mirror strategically right by the door for quick checks before heading out. It is practical and flattering in equal measure.

I offer a seat

Thoughtful gestures matter. I wanted to give my guests a place to sit while they tie their laces. This metal stool from Habitat adds a playful note and is just the right size to allow free movement.

I brought in a touch of green

My reputation of keeping plants alive is often at risk because I truly struggle with greenery. So, my safest option was a vine of pothos that doesn’t need a heavy pot. It trails gently down the wall and adds an organic touch to the space. It might be small, but it signals a natural welcome the moment I walk in.

I mix whimsy with useful

(Image credit: Ammarah Hasham)

In a narrow hallway, you don’t have much room to play so even one charming addition goes a long way. Mixing usefulness with a touch of whimsy helped me give this space its own character. This little clog with brush is a brilliant example. It looks pretty and is a quick grab for knocking off any bits of dust before stepping out.



If you enjoyed this peak into our hallway, stay with me. I share renter friendly ideas, easy DIY and simple changes that make a home feel lived in.