No cat flap? No problem! This game-changing gadget is the reason I'm able to have a cat in my rental

Is It a Spaceship? A Portal? A UFO?

(Yes, my son’s friends have actually asked that)

It was October 2020 when half-asleep and heading downstairs to make tea, I spotted a huge box parked in our living room. My first thought was obvious: what have I ordered this time during my late-night scrolling spree?

To my relief, the label had my husband’s name on it which, in hindsight, always makes me brace myself for the unexpected. He loves his gadgets, always ready to try new tech. Proudly, he announced that he’d ordered something for our cats. My mind couldn’t quite process what could possibly be inside that giant carton.



‘It is a self-cleaning litter pod.’

‘A litter what?’

I nearly dropped my tea.

This is, after all, the same man who is known to FaceTime our cats when he’s away on flights. He is a pet lover through and through. At the time, I was struggling with back issues, which made everyday jobs, including cleaning the litter, nearly impossible. The children had their assigned days for litter duty, but if even one person missed their turn, the smell would slither through the house, under the doors, curling into every corner like a witch’s spell gone wrong (you get the picture). To make things worse, the layout of our rented home meant the only spot for the litter box was the hallway - the most unforgiving place imaginable.



I wasn’t thrilled about it initially but the guy had done his research, and within a week I had to admit: he was right. If you’ve been in two minds about making this investment, I can wholeheartedly recommend it.

How litter pods work

Automatic litter pods first appeared in the late 1990s, and since then, the tech has evolved with plenty of options.

They work on a simple principle: They clean themselves after every use, seal away waste, and keep odours contained.

Built-in sensors detect, either by motion or weight, when a cat enters or exits the litter box. Once the cat leaves, the pod begins a cleaning cycle after a safe delay.

Inside, the mechanism sifts the litter, separating clean granules from waste, which is moved into a sealed compartment lined with a disposable bag to trap smells. The clean litter is then returned to the tray, ready for the next use.

Ours also has a manual mode, which we prefer. After our cat finishes using it, we press a button and the clumped waste collects in the tray underneath which we empty as needed. I also wash the drum once a month.

Why I recommend them

No Cat flap, No problem: In rented homes, you can’t just cut a hole in the door. That’s where an automatic litter pod earns its keep. With no outdoors access, maintaining hygiene indoors for house cats becomes way easier.

Multi-Cat Household: Traditionally, you’re told to have one litter box per cat, plus one extra. Pods clean after each use, so there’s far less need for extra trays. They definitely suit our multi-cat home and keep territorial drama at bay.

Odour Control: Every cat owner knows the universal truth - the smell. Add the limited space of a rented home with its awkwardly placed windows and carpeted floors into the mix, and things become even more challenging. The litter pod doesn’t let waste sit long enough to release odour which means no panic-cleaning before guests.

Support for Limited Mobility: Here’s a bonus I didn’t expect: it’s a godsend if you’ve got mobility issues or a bad back like I do. No bending, no scooping, no heat packs at night.

Hygiene & Germ Control: These pods reset after every use, so cats don’t step into a dirty tray any time. The enclosed design prevents litter being kicked out, keeping stray granules and germs contained.

Peace of Mind: If you travel often or have an unpredictable schedule, an automatic pod makes sure your cats are cared for and that peace of mind alone is priceless.

Our model’s long gone, but plenty of great options like PETKIT-UK from Amazon have glowing reviews. Do your research, check the specs, and choose what suits your cats. It’s one of those gadgets you don’t know you need - until you have it.



Every scoop I didn’t do has been worth it.